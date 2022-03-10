News

Crisis rocks UNILORIN alumni association

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

A major crisis is rocking the University of Ilorin Alumni Association over the plan to remove the National President of the association, Dr Stephen Fasakin. Some leaders of the association under the auspices of past presidents have announced the suspension of Fasakin from office. However, some chairmen in charge of nine different state chapters of the federation of the UNILORIN Alumni Association yesterday disassociated themselves from the purported suspension of the national executive of the association. The chairmen in their release made available to reporters in Akure, Ondo State, allegedthatthedissidentsand rebel group that called themselves association of past presidents of the association is unknown to the constitution of the association. The chairmen of the chapters noted that the kangaroo meeting held on February 19 by the rebel group to sack the national executive of the association did not have their blessing as well as support and none of them was in attendance as thugs and miscreants were handsomely.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ritual killing: Woman hacked to death in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Residents of Ori-Oke Olurunkole in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday woke up to another sad spectacle as a middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Olufunmilayo, was found to have been attacked and killed by yet to be identified assailants. Akinyele area has been experiencing alleged ritual killings in the last few months. […]
News

DHQ to US: Nothing new about Al-Qaeda, IS’ infiltration

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Barely forty eight hours after the United States’ African Command (AFRICOM) warned of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists, the Detence Headquarters yesterday said there was nothing new about the development. It will be recalled that Commander of AFRICOM, Major-General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning on […]
News Top Stories

Study links psychiatric disorders to Type 2 diabetes

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Denmark have said that people with psychiatric disorders often have to deal with higher rates of type 2 diabetes than the general population. The study is published in the journal ‘Diabetologia.’ The Danish researchers said: “Increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes among individuals with a psychiatric disorder suggests that these conditions have a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica