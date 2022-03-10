Crisis rocks UNILORIN alumni association

A major crisis is rocking the University of Ilorin Alumni Association over the plan to remove the National President of the association, Dr Stephen Fasakin. Some leaders of the association under the auspices of past presidents have announced the suspension of Fasakin from office. However, some chairmen in charge of nine different state chapters of the federation of the UNILORIN Alumni Association yesterday disassociated themselves from the purported suspension of the national executive of the association. The chairmen in their release made available to reporters in Akure, Ondo State, allegedthatthedissidentsand rebel group that called themselves association of past presidents of the association is unknown to the constitution of the association. The chairmen of the chapters noted that the kangaroo meeting held on February 19 by the rebel group to sack the national executive of the association did not have their blessing as well as support and none of them was in attendance as thugs and miscreants were handsomely.
Related Articles
Ritual killing: Woman hacked to death in Ibadan
Residents of Ori-Oke Olurunkole in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday woke up to another sad spectacle as a middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Olufunmilayo, was found to have been attacked and killed by yet to be identified assailants. Akinyele area has been experiencing alleged ritual killings in the last few months. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DHQ to US: Nothing new about Al-Qaeda, IS’ infiltration
Barely forty eight hours after the United States’ African Command (AFRICOM) warned of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists, the Detence Headquarters yesterday said there was nothing new about the development. It will be recalled that Commander of AFRICOM, Major-General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Study links psychiatric disorders to Type 2 diabetes
Researchers in Denmark have said that people with psychiatric disorders often have to deal with higher rates of type 2 diabetes than the general population. The study is published in the journal ‘Diabetologia.’ The Danish researchers said: “Increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes among individuals with a psychiatric disorder suggests that these conditions have a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)