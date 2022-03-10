Crisis rocks UNILORIN alumni association

A major crisis is rocking the University of Ilorin Alumni Association over the plan to remove the National President of the association, Dr Stephen Fasakin. Some leaders of the association under the auspices of past presidents have announced the suspension of Fasakin from office. However, some chairmen in charge of nine different state chapters of the federation of the UNILORIN Alumni Association yesterday disassociated themselves from the purported suspension of the national executive of the association. The chairmen in their release made available to reporters in Akure, Ondo State, allegedthatthedissidentsand rebel group that called themselves association of past presidents of the association is unknown to the constitution of the association. The chairmen of the chapters noted that the kangaroo meeting held on February 19 by the rebel group to sack the national executive of the association did not have their blessing as well as support and none of them was in attendance as thugs and miscreants were handsomely.

