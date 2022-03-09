Crisis rocks Unilorin Alumni Association

A major crisis has broken out in the University of Ilorin Alumni Association over the plan to remove the National President of the association, Dr Stephen Fasakin.

Some leaders of the association under the auspices of past presidents have announced the suspension of Fasakin from office.

However, some chairmen in charge of nine different state chapters of the Federation of the Unilorin Alumni Association Wednesday disassociated themselves from the purported suspension of the national executive of the association.

The chairmen in their release made available reporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, alleged that the dissidents and rebels group called themselves association of past presidents of the association which is unknown to the constitution of the Alumni.

The Chairmen of the chapters noted that the kangaroo meeting held on February 19 by rebels group to sack the national executive of the Alumni association did not have their blessing as well as support and none of them was in attendance as thugs and miscreants were handsomely paid to attend the illegal meeting where the rights of chapters and their chairmen were denied.

They, however, urged the group to follow the path of honour and reminded them that the matter was already before the court.

They therefore urged alumni members to remain calm and called on the Chancellor, Pro Chancellor and Vice chancellor, to urgently intervene on the matter to resolve the issue amicably.

