Education

Crisis rocks Unilorin Alumni Association

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

A major crisis has broken out in the University of Ilorin Alumni Association over the plan to remove the National President of the association, Dr Stephen Fasakin.

Some leaders of the association under the auspices of past presidents have announced the suspension of Fasakin from office.

However, some chairmen in charge of nine different state chapters of the Federation of the Unilorin Alumni Association Wednesday disassociated themselves from the purported suspension of the national executive of the association.

The chairmen in their release made available reporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, alleged that the dissidents and rebels group called themselves association of past presidents of the association which is unknown to the constitution of the Alumni.

The Chairmen of the chapters noted that the kangaroo meeting held on February 19 by rebels group to sack the national executive of the Alumni association did not have their blessing as well as support and none of them was in attendance as thugs and miscreants were handsomely paid to attend the illegal meeting where the rights of chapters and their chairmen were denied.

They, however, urged the group to follow the path of honour and reminded them that the matter was already before the court.

They therefore urged alumni members to remain calm and called on the Chancellor, Pro Chancellor and Vice chancellor, to urgently intervene on the matter to resolve the issue amicably.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Nyak Poly to adopt world class standards, says Rector

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Rector of the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Nyak in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Dr. Mukaila Ya’u, has said that the institution will adopt world class standards in its operations. Ya’u gave the assurance when the management of the polytechnic visited Governor Simon Lalong at New Government House in Jos, saying that […]
Education

FSP to end AAUA’s financial crisis – VC

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

Worried by the financial crisis confronting the university, the newly appointed substantive Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Prof. Olugbenga Ige, has instituted a Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP), which is aimed at ending the financial crisis of the institution.   The setting up of the Fiscal Sustainability Plan came against the background of complaints […]
Education

Kwara builds 40 digital centres to enhance literacy

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has explained that his administration is currently building 40 digital literacy centres across the state to equip the children with the skill to survive in the 21st century knowledge economy. According to the governor, the digital literacy centres are among the 2014-2019 school infrastructural projects of the administration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica