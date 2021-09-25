CRISPAN HOTEL: Meeting guests’ satisfaction is our top priority, says Dagwor

Right at the hilltop of Jos city is CRISPAN Hotel, majestically announcing its luxury presence, 200 beds hospitality giant, not in the hue of many hotels that I have seen or stayed across Nigeria, but is of a different perspective and statement of reality. Its sheer size and pristine location, is awesome and intimidating, spreading its wings, in a telling pride as a peacock.

The hotel sits in a city within a city, with hands stretched out, in various apartments and presidential suits, more than a mere replication of grandiose living. If you want to be spoilt for choice then CRISPAN Hotel is the place to be. From its massive gate, the architectural and fascinating ambience to its array of facilities, you are welcomed to a haven of some sorts.

Hospitality outfit is not defined by its brand or name but by those behind its survival, reach and acceptance. This business is about the manager, the vision, the passion, connections and experience. Here at CRISPAN, an Amazon, not yet on the lips of the industry but silently redefining hospitality, and keeping Jos, the tourism capital of Nigeria, on the watch and wish list of visitors and holiday makers, is the general manager.

Mrs. Eno Dagwor, delectable, hospitable and stylist, prefers to let the amazing facilities, excellent and professional service delivery engineered by her rate her competence. With degrees in Business Administration; Hospitality and Tourism, Dagwor, bestrides the hospitality and tourism sector, like a colossus, leaving behind tales of achievements and professionalism, deserving gold medal. She had before moving over to CRISPIN Hotel done profitable stints at Proof Hotels and Lounge, Lekki, Peninsula Hotels and Towers, Best Western The Island Hotel and Elion House Hotel, all in Lagos, outfits devoted to signature clients, with profitable returns. Dagwor is also a human resource consultant, capable of sniffing out hidden hospitality talents and deploying same to organisational growth. According to her, CRISPAN Hotel is positioned in Jos as the destination and hospitality statement, adding that clients’ requests and needs are top priority.

“We are not trained to turn down requests from our clients, but to meet it with smiles on our faces. Here at CRISPAN Hotel everything is possible,’’ says the general manager. Dagwor, who is married to an indigene of Plateau State, is no doubt is an aggressive relationship power horse, a multi – task force, determined to deploy her innate gifts to change the narratives of hospitality business in the Plateau.

CRISPAN Hotel she discloses is the hotel to beat. ‘‘No other, no other,’’ she mutters as flips through the day’s occupancy brief. Though many people express worries about the security challenges in the city, Dagwor believes these challenges do not define the future of hospitality growth in the Plateau. ‘‘We are not living in denial of these challenges, and for us at CRISPAN, tomorrow is the future and we are here to install hope and faith, for the future of a peaceful Plateau and a tourism hospitality destination yet to be fully exploited and made manifest,’’ she says.

*By Frank Meke

