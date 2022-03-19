Critical agencies urge total Okada ban in Abuja

Different critical agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have said that the partial restrictions on the operation of Okada operators in Abuja was not enough, but total ban. They called on the minister to muster the courage and political Will to stop the lawlessness and crimes being perpetrated by these motorcyclists popularly known as Okada.

They expressed this concern during a stakeholders meeting yesterday with the new Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dr. Abdulateef Bello, in his office. Speaking on behalf of other stakeholders, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Lugbe Police Station, CSP Uhegbu Ugochukwu decried the rate of accidents involving Okada riders on Abuja roads.

He said their lawlessness was also manifest in the manner they disobey traffic lights and other road use regulations. Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, said the Okada riders were not only notorious in flaunting traffic rules, but causing environmental nuisance. Attah noted that with the synergy from the reinforced traffic team the issues involving Okada can be tackled once and for all. “We are going to be doing enormously here , tongues may likely wag because we are going to be doing a comprehensive work that would last for a long time and people will be asking ‘una never tire'”, he said

