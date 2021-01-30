News

Criticise Buhari constructively, ex-NTDC boss tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Former Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mrs. Omotayo Omotosho, has called on Nigerians to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration constructively in order to collectively address the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

She also tasked Nigerians to speak up and ask questions from their leaders, saying the citizens deserve to know how the COVID-19 palliatives and stimulus packages approved by President Buhari was disbursed. She said it is the right of every Nigerian to know how and who benefitted from the financial assistance.

She spoke as the guest lecturer at the 16th Annual Adekunle Kukoyi Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Lagos State branch, saying constructive criticisms should be encouraged and not condemnation of the administration, as a lot was being done by the current administration but unknown to many Nigerians. Speaking while delivering her lecture, titled:“

Institutional Capacity For Accelerated Growth And Economic Development: Nigeria As A Case Study”, the former DG said that Covid-19 pandemic which has taken toll on the global economy has further weakened and forced the Nigerian economy into a recession with increase in loss of jobs and rising unemployment. She said: “We must begin to criticise constructively. To criticise without suggesting how best things could be done is what is not good. We also need to ask questions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Third victim of Lagos chopper crash dies

Posted on Author Reporter

The third crew member in the helicopter that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, has died. The spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau, Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, confirmed this late on Friday. He said: “I am already telling you that. I confirm to you that the third person has died.” With this, all three […]
News

Foremost inter-faith group, NIFROP writes UK Ambassador to Nigeria over Christian genocide allegation, calls for caution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) has called for caution over allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.  The renowned inter-faith group gave the charge in a letter titled: ‘Allegation of Christian Genocide in Nigeria and the Need for Caution’ to the British Ambassador to Nigeria on Monday.  Co-signed by National Co-ordinator, […]
News

Saraki family appeals court ruling on ‘Ile Arugbo’

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

Asa Investments, owned by the Saraki family, has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, challenging the August 6, 2020 ruling of Justice Abiodun Adebara of the Kwara State high court.   Justice Adebara had in his ruling of August 6, 2020 lifted the interim order of injunction the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica