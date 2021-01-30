Criticise Buhari constructively, ex-NTDC boss tells Nigerians

Former Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mrs. Omotayo Omotosho, has called on Nigerians to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration constructively in order to collectively address the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

She also tasked Nigerians to speak up and ask questions from their leaders, saying the citizens deserve to know how the COVID-19 palliatives and stimulus packages approved by President Buhari was disbursed. She said it is the right of every Nigerian to know how and who benefitted from the financial assistance.

She spoke as the guest lecturer at the 16th Annual Adekunle Kukoyi Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Lagos State branch, saying constructive criticisms should be encouraged and not condemnation of the administration, as a lot was being done by the current administration but unknown to many Nigerians. Speaking while delivering her lecture, titled:“

Institutional Capacity For Accelerated Growth And Economic Development: Nigeria As A Case Study”, the former DG said that Covid-19 pandemic which has taken toll on the global economy has further weakened and forced the Nigerian economy into a recession with increase in loss of jobs and rising unemployment. She said: “We must begin to criticise constructively. To criticise without suggesting how best things could be done is what is not good. We also need to ask questions.

