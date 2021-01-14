News

Criticise us fairly, Buhari appeals to Nigerian elite

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians especially the elite to be fair in their criticism of his administration.
Speaking Thursday in Abuja when he received in audience Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, President Buhari said:
“Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources.
“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power. This is what I hope the elite, when they want to criticise will use to compare notes.”
On the security situation especially in the Northeast, the President remarked: “What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now? Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano, and here (in Abuja). We were not spared of the attacks at a time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough.”
President Buhari also assured that the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons was paramount on the agenda of the government.
“The people in IDP camps, the weak, aged, I feel sorry for the young because this is the time they are supposed to get an education. We must not allow this time to pass because it will never be regained. So we are really interested in what is happening there and we are doing our best,” the President said.
He commended the Executive Secretary on his appointment and activities on peacebuilding around the country despite his short time in the saddle and assured him of the listening ear of the government whenever he had contributions to make.
Earlier in his remarks, Reverend Pam had intimated the President with some of the activities of the Commission since he was appointed in July 2020. These include; organisation of Peace Summit on Southern Kaduna as well as peace-building efforts in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa States. He added that the Commission has proposed to host Christian religious leaders in a summit to help douse pressures within the polity, among other plans.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos to tax Uber, Bolt, others N20 per trip

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After weeks of speculations, the Lagos State government has finally reversed the plan to impose 10 per cent service charge it planned to impose on every trip made through e-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt, saying that the it would begin to charge the operators N20 on every trip.   The government also said that […]
News

Abia to rehabilitate destitute, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Executive Council (EXCO) chaired by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has resolved to remove destitute from the streets of Aba, the commercial hub of the state and Umuahia, the state capital. Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said the Exco had directed the Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure that destitute were removed from Aba […]
News

Lalong promises to end kidnaping, cultism in Plateau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Plateau State government has said it was working hard with security agencies to check spate of kidnaping, cultism and other form of violent crimes in the state. Governor Simon Lalong said this yesterday during a special interdenominational service organised at the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) Headquarters in Jos to mark the 2021 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica