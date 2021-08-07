News

Criticising Buhari’s handling of bandits, secessionists is ‘pure hatred’ – Adesina

Those accusing the President of handling bandits and terrorists with a softer hand than the way secessionists are being treated have full of hatred, Femi Adesina, has said. Adesina, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, made the statement while defending his principal in a piece titled; ‘See How They’re Being Sent To God To Answer For Their Crimes’. “It amazes, even confounds, to hear some people say President Muhammadu Buhari should go after Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with the same gusto he has displayed against separatists in the country,” he said.

“Amazing and confounding because what the Buhari government does daily in the north-east, north-west, and north-central parts of the country, where terrorists and bandits abound, is send them to God to answer for their crimes. “Why then do some people claim that certain troublers of the country are being treated with softehands, than some others?

This could be due to deliberate ignorance, mischief, or pure hatred.” The President’s spokesman stated that it was not new as his position had been confirmed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on the day he was decorated with his new rank. He reminded critics of the President’s directives to the nation’s security forces to crush all violent criminals and those sponsoring insurrection in the country.

News

Army: Over 20 terror suspects killed in land, air offensive

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

A simultaneous surface and air operation by the military around Wartek in the Lambom forest general area, has resulted in the killing of over twenty suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.   Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the fighting […]
News

General faces court martial over social media-related offences

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Barring any lastminute change in administrative plan, the Army may arraign former Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, before a General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison in Abuja, today.   Investigations by New Telegraph revealed that the former OPLD commander’s trial before the GCM, may border on “social […]
News

EFCC loses bid to forfeit Saraki’s property to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost out in its bid to forfeit two properties owned in Lagos by a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government. This was sequel to the dismissal of a suit filed by the anti-graft agency at a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking permanent […]

