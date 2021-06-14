Criticisms against ban on open grazing primitive –Bishop

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Oru in Imo State, Rt. Rev. Godffrey Chukwunenye, has hit out at those criticising the southern governors’ ban on open grazing and support for restructuring, saying that such criticisms were selfish and primitive.

The cleric added that people who were criticising the ban on open grazing by the governors did not consider the interest of the nation and the realities on ground.

Presenting his address to the 1st session of the fifth Synod of the Diocese of Oru at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Mgbidi, Oru West Council Area of the state, Bishop Chukwunenye commended the governors for coming together in the first place to deliberate on issues bothering their citizens.

According to him, the ban and its full implementation would be a major step towards “solving more than 80 per cent of the prevailing insecurity problem in the country.

