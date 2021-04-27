News

Critics of California gov gather enough signatures to force recall election

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Organisers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot, state election officials said Monday, likely triggering just the second such election in state history.
“The people of California have done what the politicians thought would be impossible,” said Orrin Heatlie, the retired county sheriff’s sergeant who launched the recall effort last year. “Our work is just beginning. Now the real campaign is about to commence.”
Heatlie spearheaded the signature collection effort that began last June and then picked up momentum in the fall as frustration grew over Newsom’s coronavirus-related actions.
The California secretary of state’s office said more than 1.6 million signatures had been deemed valid as of Monday, about 100,000 more than required, reports The Associated Press.
People who signed petitions now have 30 days to withdraw their signatures, though it’s unlikely enough will do so to stop the question from going to voters.
The recall against Newsom, a first-term Democrat seen as a possible White House hopeful someday, will be among the highest-profile political races in the country this year.
He launched a campaign to fight the effort in March alongside endorsements from Democrats including U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. So far no other Democrats have jumped in to run against him.
“I am not going to take this fight lying down,” read a fundraising appeal sent by Newsom shortly after Monday’s announcement about the signatures. “There is too much at stake, and I intend to win.”
His campaign manager, Juan Rodriguez, repeated criticism that the campaign is a partisan effort by pro-Trump Republicans that “seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made under Governor Newsom – fighting COVID, supporting families who are struggling, protecting our environment, common-sense gun safety laws.”
An election is likely in the fall and voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.
If Newsom survives the recall he will be up for reelection in 2022.
Republicans running to replace Newsom include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and reality TV star and former Olympic decathlon champion Caitlyn Jenner, who has never run for elected office. Businessman John Cox, who lost badly to Newsom in 2018, and former Congressman Doug Ose, also are running.
“Californians from all walks of life are seizing this historic opportunity to demand change,” Faulconer said in a statement. “As the only candidate who’s won tough elections and enacted real reform, I am ready to lead this movement.”
Dozens of other candidates, serious and not, are expected to enter the race.
The only other time a governor has faced a recall election was in 2003, when Democrat Gray Davis was voted out and replaced with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. Democrats believe Davis was hurt politically when Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante, a fellow Democrat, entered the race.
Newsom won election in 2018 with support from more than 60% of the voters. Recalling him will be a tough sell in the heavily Democratic state where just a quarter of the state’s registered voters are Republicans, about the same number as those who identify as “no party preference.”
But organisers see an opening with voters of all political stripes who were angered by Newsom’s handling of the pandemic and those frustrated by one-party rule in Sacramento. Republicans have not won statewide office since 2006, when voters gave Schwarzenegger a second term. Organisers say about 30% of the petition signers were Democrats or independents.
Newsom’s pandemic actions tipped the recall effort over the edge, especially after he was caught last fall dining at a fancy restaurant for a lobbyist’s birthday while urging residents to stay home.
Heatlie decided to pursue a recall in early 2020, motivated not by Newsom’s pandemic policies but by his support for immigrants in the country illegally and other liberal policies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Internet fraud: Court orders suspect to control traffic for 3 months

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun, who was prosecuted for internet fraud and fraud related offences. Balogun was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin following his arraignment by the anti – graft […]
News

Biden says ‘time to turn the page’ after victory confirmed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has said it is “time to turn the page” after his presidential election victory was confirmed by the US electoral college. In a speech after the announcement, he said US democracy had been “pushed, tested and threatened” and “proved to be resilient, true and strong”. He condemned President Trump’s attempts to overturn […]
News

Nigeria, Niger partner on petroleum products transportation, storage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government and the Republic of Niger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for petroleum products transportation and storage. Both countries have been engaged in deep talks for over four months through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Niger Republic’s National Oil Company, Societe Nigerienne De Petrole (SONIDEP), on petroleum products transportation and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica