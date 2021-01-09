Critics of my policy on government properties are primitive, Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described those politicising the efforts of his administration in disposing properties that are decaying in the state as primitive, who can’t see beyond their noses.” Ganduje stated this during an inspection tour of the multi billion naira Kano Economic City, sited at Dangwauro area on Zaria road, a few kilometres away from the metropolitan city. Ganduje said, “no city in the whole world will allow its properties wallow in neglect and decay, that is why my mission is to turn Kano around to compete favorably with other cities no matter what critics would say”. Speaking further on Triumph Newspapers building, popularly known as Gidan Sa’adu Zungur, the governor said that, “For those critics who don’t even understand that the practice of modern journalism does not require such a big building for the production of newspapers, we are turning the buildingintomodernforeignexchange market.”
