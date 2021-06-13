Metro & Crime

Critics of open grazing ban selfish, primitive – Anglican Bishop

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Orlu in Imo State, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Chukwunenye has hit out at those criticising the Southern governors’ ban on open grazing and support for restructuring, saying that such criticisms were selfish and primitive.

The cleric added that people who were criticising the ban on open grazing by the governors did not consider the interest of the nation and the realities on ground.

Presenting his address to the 1st Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese of Orlu at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Mgbidi, Orlu West Council Area of the state, Bishop Chukwunenye commended the governors for coming together in the first place to deliberate on the issues bothering their citizens.

According to him, the ban and its full implementation would be a major step towards “solving more than 80% of the prevailing insecurity problems in the country”.

His words: “The problem of this nation is that we don’t tell ourselves the simple truth. We’ve always taken decisions based on selfish, tribal and religious sentiments.

“Anyone criticising the decision to ban open grazing is doing so purely based on selfishness and primitivism. Such persons do not have the interest of this nation at heart and the reality on ground. Anyone criticising that decision doesn’t mean well for this country.

“The only justifiable criticism against the Southern governors might be the fact that they’re coming together a little too late. This ought to have been implemented a long time ago.

“Let them sit up so as not to create the impression that their decision and actions were mere political gimmicks.”

