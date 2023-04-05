Critique of Ajibade-Bakare’s Amatullah’s Special Morning

‘Amatullah’s Special Morning’, written by Adejoke Ajibade-Bakare, inspires young Muslim children to establish their relationship with Allah through Salat (prayer). This book is a fun way to introduce children to praying Fajr Salaah, saying adhkaar and learning the typical morning routine of a Muslim child.

In fact, the significance of prayer and how challenging it is to observe it by dawn are addressed in the book. As such, the portrayal of the central character, Amatullah, a five-year-old girl who tries to pray her dawn prayer for the very first time, encourages kids to model her by praying dawn prayer too.

Amatullah, was taught the importance of Salat by her teacher and is excited to practise the lesson taught at home. The following morning, she is woken up by her mother, who reminds her of the invocation after waking up and later observes the dawn prayer with her.

Amatullah’s mother continues the mantle of religious learning at home, by guaranteeing steadfastness and consistency through gentle guidance. The book prepares children for a simple understanding of the role of prayers in the Islamic faith.

For children, knowledge doesn’t just sit on a rusty rack in their minds, they internalise new things and apply them into daily scenarios. The latter, however, could impact their increasing understanding of religious beliefs with depths of curiosity and interest.

The book also employs cute pictorial illustrations to appeal to children’s visual senses and pique their interest towards its central message. The ‘Let’s Talk’ section of the book includes five memory drills to ensure that they remember the message of the book, and ‘Adhkaar Glossary’, stimulates the memorization of prayers from the book for different hands-on daily human activity.

‘Amatullah’s Special Morning’, like every other book by Ajibade- Bakare, has didactic value for kids; it emphasises the significance of prayer and worship particularly for Muslim children. Similarly, it encourages Muslim parents and teachers to instil in their kids the value of prayer through their daily deeds and to guide them towards its regular practice. As noted in the blurb, “readers will enjoy following Amatullah as she goes about her special morning. From finally getting to pray her Fajr Salaah to learning Islamic adab (manners) and adhkaar (remembrance of Allah) along the way!” No doubt, Ajibade-Bakare’s ‘Amatullah’s Special Morning’ is a great book that teaches children of other faiths and beliefs an understanding of religious practices of their Muslim friends and neighbours.

This helps the promotion of diversity and inter-faith understanding.

