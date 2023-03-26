Critiquing Judges, Judgments: The dividing line (2)

introduction

In the first part, we explored the background and set the tone for this all important topic. In this part, we shall further develop it under six broad subthemes, viz: Self-criticism by the Supreme Court within its own judgment in Hope Uzodinma vs Emeka Ihedioha; Legal and Contextual frame works; How judges are gagged by the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers; Laws prohibiting attacks on Judges and Appraising the above laws and Code of Conduct. Self-criticism by the Supreme Court itself in Hope Uzodinma Vs Emeka Ihedioha (2020) Pelr 86967 (SC) (continues) However, in his dissenting opinion, Justice Centus Nweze, JSC, also had been added to the seven-member panel to replace retired Amiru Sanusi, JSC; the CJN, Tanko Mohammed; Olukayode Ariwoola (now CJN); late Sylvester Ngwuta; Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; Amina Augie; and Uwani Abba-Aji, JJSC; refused to set aside the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, which had upheld the declaration of Uzodinma as governor of Imo State. He criticised his own apex Court by declaring, in poetic words, “the decision of the Supreme Court in the instant matter will continue to haunt our electoral jurisprudence for a long time to come”. Justice Nweze added that without evidence of meeting other constitutional provisions, the court misled itself into declaring Mr. Uzodinma as governor. The Jurist argued that Mr. Uzodinma and his party misled the court to accept the alleged excluded result in 388 polling units without indicating the votes polled by other political parties. He also faulted the results from the said polling units without indicating the number of accredited voters in the polling units. Mr. Nweze recalled how Mr Uzodinma, during the election tribunal, admitted that he hijacked the result sheets from the electoral umpire officials and completed the results sheets by himself. He said such results could not be valid without indicating the number of accredited voters. “This court has a duty of redeeming its image. It is against its background that the finality of the court cannot extinguish the right of any person.” “I am of the view that this application should succeed. I hereby make an order reapproving the decision of the court made by January 14th and that the certificate of return issued on the appellant returned to INEC.” “I also make an order restoring the respondent as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.” Mr Nweze in his minority ruling which was, however, overruled by the majority decision. Mr George Alger (criticising the Courts), therefore opines that “in view of this machinery through which the courts are subjected to the animadversion of professional critics, it would be a hardy and very foolish man who would assert that criticism of the court should not be indulged in by laymen. But while the general right to criticize is not disputed, there has been evident in recent years, and generally in political campaigns, a somewhat vague attempt to draw an imaginary or real line between the types of criticism which are permissible and those which are not and which constitute what are called ‘Attacks upon the Courts’”. It is, with respect, these “attacks” precisely that we shall presently undertake, regardless of how they are perceived – gratuitous or not – especially within our local context or milieu.

Legal and contextual frameworks

How Judges are gagged by the Code of Conduct for judicial officers Judges are traditionally sworn to silence – except in court while performing their functions. By convention, they are to be seen; not heard. Indeed, this stricture has been embedded in a Code of Conduct, (although this is not widely known to many) The Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2016, provides in Rules 5 and 6 respectively, as follows: RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION: A Judge, like any other citizen, is entitled to freedom of expression, belief, association and assembly; but in exercising such rights, a Judge shall always conduct himself in such manner as to preserve the dignity of the judicial office and the impartiality and independence of the Judiciary.Accordingly, a Judge shall act with such restraint as is necessary to: a. Maintain public confidence in the impartiality and independence of the Judiciary; b. Avoid involvement in public discussion or discourse if his or her involvement could reasonably undermine confidence in his or her impartiality; c. Avoid such occasions and circumstances where such involvement may unnecessarily expose the Judge to political attacks or be inconsistent with the dignity of a judicial officer; and/orAdhere strictly to political silence. Duty to abstain from involvement in public controversies Dof judges are not consistent with any involvement in public controversies; a. A Judge should not involve himself or herself inappropriately in public controversies; b. A Judge shall not enter into the political arena or participate in public debates- either by expressing opinion on controversial subjects, entering into disputes with public figures in the community or publicly criticizing the government. c. The convention of political silence requires the Judge concerned not to ordinarily reply to public statements. Although the right to criticize a Judge is subject to the rules relating to contempt, these are not to be invoked today, to suppress or punish criticism of the judiciary or of a particular judge. The better and wiser course is to ignore any scandalous attack or criticism outside the court room, rather than to exacerbate the publicity by initiating proceedings. d. Contempt ex facie curiae is an attack on the integrity and authority of the court of law and the administration of Justice. Though Rule 6(c) requires the power to punish for contempt to be exercised with great caution, the power to punish for contempt committed ex facie curiae must be used to protect the court from open attack aimed at discrediting the administration of Justice. e. A Judge may speak out on matter that affects the judiciary which directly affects the operation of the courts, the independence of the judiciary, fundamental aspects of the administration of Justice. On these matters, a Judge should act with great restraint. While a Judge may through his Head of Court properly make public representations to the government on these matters, he/she must not be seen as “lobbying” government or as indicating how he or she would rule if particular situations were to come before the court. f. A Judge may participate in discussion of the law for educational purposes or to point out weakness in the law. Judicial commentary should be limited to practical implications or drafting deficiencies and should be made as part of a collective institutionalized effort by the Judiciary, not of an individual Judge” (emphasis mine). Judges, by these limitation of right to reply to public criticisms are literally stripped bare and left helpless to their fate. However, notwithstanding this apparent gagging, Judges are armed with the weapon of committal for contempt when necessary.

Laws prohibiting attack

on Judges Section 133 of the Criminal Code (applicable in the 17 Southern states and the Federal High Court of Nigeria) provides that “any person, who while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favour of or against any party to such proceeding or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom such proceeding is being heard or taken or commits any other act of intentional disrespect to any judicial proceeding or to any person before whom such proceeding is being heard or taken; or commits any other act of intentional disrespect to any judicial proceeding or to any person before whom such proceeding is being heard or taken , is guilty of a simple offence and liable to imprisonment for three months”. A similar provision is contained in the Penal Code applicable in the 19 Northern states as well as Abuja the FCT.Additionally, Rule 33 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners, 2007, provides that “a lawyer or law firm engaged in or associated with the prosecution or defence of a criminal matter, or associated with a civil action shall not, while litigation is anticipated or pending in the matter, make or participate in making any extra-judicial statement that is calculated to prejudice or interfere with, or is reasonably capable to prejudicing or interfering with the fair trial of the matter, of the judgment or sentence thereon”

Appraising the above laws and Code of Conduct

A calm reading of the above laws shows that neither section 133 of the Criminal Code, nor Rule 33 of the Legal Practitioners Rules of Professional Conduct apply to critiquing of court judgments by lawyers, whether or not they were actually involved in the cases under question. Nonlawyers are also not prevented by these laws from doing so upon the conclusion of those court proceedings after judgement has been delivered. The statutes above also do not prohibit critiquing judgments through academic research, intellectual discourse or the media by lawyers and other members of the public after such have been fully delivered. However, this must be within decent intellectual bounds of objectivity and analysis, towards a better justice-delivery system. Section 133 of the Criminal Code and Rule 33 of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners merely prohibit lawyers or law firms from participating in certain acts “while a judicial proceeding is pending”; or showing “intentional disrespect to any judicial proceedings or to any person before whom such proceedings is being heard or taken”; or “while litigation is anticipated or pending in the matter”. Such prohibited acts include making “use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favour of against any party in such proceedings”; or is “calculated to lower the authority of any person (Judex) before which such proceedings is being heard or taken”; or “commits any other act of intentional disrespect” to the above; or “making any extra-judicial statement that is calculated to prejudice of interfere with, or is reasonably capable of prejudicing or interfering with the fair trial of the matter, of the judgment or sentence therein”. The above provisions are clear to the extent that one may only critique judgements through extra Judicial statements after delivery thereof. But such critiquing must be done in a fair and scholarly manner. It must not be calculated to lower the authority, integrity and dignity of the Judex, let alone the trial court or Judge himself. Such is punishable. I personally abhor it. (To be continued).

Thought for week

“Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things”. (Winston Churchill).

Last line

