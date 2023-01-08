stethoscope stethoscope)
News

C’River: 84 year-old ‘surgeon’, others arrested for operating illegal clinic

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

The Cross River State Health Task Force has arrested an 84-year-old man, Simon Okuta Agba for operating an illegal clinic in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health and Chairman of the task force, Dr. David Ushie, who made the disclosure on Sunday, added that his task force, which embarked on the drive throughout this past week, also arrested seven other fake “medical doctors”, while closing down five facilities.

He said Okuta Agba was apprehended last week after officials of the agency raided his clinic called ‘Life First Clinic’ in Ukpah, Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state.

Ushie said: “The fake clinic was raided following reports of suspicious deaths, maiming and even defrauding members of the public of their monies through a ridiculous surgery price regime which Simon and his team have been adopting to lure their victims.

“On our investigation, we discovered one Simon Okuta Agba, an elderly man said to be 84 years old who has been running this unregistered facility under several names, but is currently called Life first Clinic.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ukraine Conflict: US curbs Russian access to foreign fertilizers, valves

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States on Friday broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus, restricting access to imports of items such as fertilizer and pipe valves as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and Minsk following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden’s administration also restricted flights of American-made aircraft that are […]
News Top Stories

‘Unknown gunmen’, kidnappers flee hideouts as flood ravages Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

The criminal gangs, popularly reffered to as ‘unknown gunmen’, wreaking havoc in Anambra State, have reportedly fled their hideouts to escape the ravaging flood in parts of the state. Ogbaru, Ihiala, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Awka North and Ekwusigo council areas are the worst hit as many have been declared missing and others rendered […]
News

2023: Politics of exclusion, threat to Nigeria’s existence –Bauchi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has urged Nigerians to avoid politics of exclusion. According to him, politics of exclusion is a threat to the co-existence. Mohammed, who spoke at presentation of a book by frontline journalist Dr. Amanze Obi, said zero-sum politics of exclusion and alienation had brought out the worst in Nigerians. He called […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica