C’River: 84 year-old ‘surgeon’, others arrested for operating illegal clinic

The Cross River State Health Task Force has arrested an 84-year-old man, Simon Okuta Agba for operating an illegal clinic in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health and Chairman of the task force, Dr. David Ushie, who made the disclosure on Sunday, added that his task force, which embarked on the drive throughout this past week, also arrested seven other fake “medical doctors”, while closing down five facilities.

He said Okuta Agba was apprehended last week after officials of the agency raided his clinic called ‘Life First Clinic’ in Ukpah, Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state.

Ushie said: “The fake clinic was raided following reports of suspicious deaths, maiming and even defrauding members of the public of their monies through a ridiculous surgery price regime which Simon and his team have been adopting to lure their victims.

“On our investigation, we discovered one Simon Okuta Agba, an elderly man said to be 84 years old who has been running this unregistered facility under several names, but is currently called Life first Clinic.”

