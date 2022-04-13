News

C’River: 900,000 children to be vaccinated against polio

No fewer than 900,000 children between the ages of 0 and 59 months would be vaccinated against poliomyelitis in Cross River State by the end of 2022, according to the state’s health officials. Speaking at the palace of Obol Opol of Ucep yesterday, the Director-General of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, who flagged off this year’s vaccination campaign at the palace, said that due to the role of traditional rulers in apprising the grassroots about government policies, the campaign for the vaccination had to take off from the palace.

“The role of the traditional rulers can never be over-emphasised especially in delivering quality and productive healthcare to the citizenry,” she said, even as the Director-General implored parents and caregivers to protect the lives of the next generation by granting them the opportunity to be vaccinated within the stipulated time. While commending the Obol Opol, who often, has led in the mobilisation of children within his community for similar exercise, she added: “Im-munisation is a right of every child and no child should be deprived. The government with support from partner agencies has mapped out strategies to ensure that all children are vaccinated irrespective of the weather conditions, topographical challenges as well as other surmountable barriers which hindered accessibility and 100% per cent coverage in the past.”

 

