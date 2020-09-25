C’River: A state without a Chief Judge

It is an unprecedented development. Cross River State is without a Chief Judge. The legal year has begun, but the refusal of the state House of Assembly to clear the name of the Chief Judge appointed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) has left the state in limbo as CLEMENT JAMES writes from Calabar

In recent time, Cross River State has been in the news for very wrong reasons. The avalanche of crime incidents, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial logjam, the party’s congress crisis and the judicial brouhaha, all have combined to put the state in very bad light recently. Never in the life of this state, or any other state for that matter has the judiciary spent about two weeks, and still counting, without either acting or a substantive Chief Judge. The story that has brought the state to this level of mess would never have been told if the State House of Assembly had done what many people expected it to do – confirm Justice Akon Ikpeme as the Chief Judge.

As the former Chief Judge, Justice Michael Edem was tidying up things to leave the stage. All eyes were on Akon Ikpeme, the second in command who, traditionally, was seen as the heir apparent. However, the House had its reservations, and as it turned out, its suspicions.

Ikpeme was recommended as Chief Judge of the state by the National Judicial Commission (NJC) but the State House of Assembly insisted it was a separate arm of government, and therefore, could exercise its powers as it deems fit. Instead of confirming the lady Judge, it refused citing, curiously, “security threat” as its reason. Many questions were asked as to how the House came to that conclusion, given the fact that she was born and bred in the state, and had risen to the position she is holding without being a threat to the state or nation. She was however, given an acting position as Chief Judge from December to March 2.

The state went back to NJC after the three months of her acting as chief judge expired, but the commission would not blink, insisting that Ikpeme as the most senior Judge be made the head of the judiciary in the state. Again, the matter went to the House and for the second time, it refused to give Ikpeme the nod. It must be recorded that following NJC’s letter to Governor Ben Ayade, the governor had in a letter dated May 29, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tina Agbor, urged the House to treat the attached letter from NJC with “urgency and ensure that there is no vacuum created in the judiciary.” House Leader, Hon. Peter Odey, representing Ogoja state constituency, had moved a motion saying; “having read the letter from the NJC via the Governor, I move that we accept it as a working document of the House,” and added; “we cannot reverse ourselves in this matter. “ After that, the House went into a voice vote and thereafter rejected NJC’s request again, insisting on Justice Maurice Eneji even as his tenure as Acting Chief Judge expired on June 2, 2020.

He was appointed Acting Chief Judge on March 2, 2020. The House in a resolution no 45 sent to the government of Cross River State and signed by the Clerk of the house, Elder Bassey Ekpeyong, had rejected Justice Akon Ikpeme, as substantive Chief Judge after acting for three months. According to the House, throughout the period of her acting appointment, she was more concerned about the politics surrounding her confirmation and other irrelevant issues to the detriment of other official matters.

The resolution with ref :HA/ CRS / S/60/VOL .X/ 347 dated March 2, 2020 stated that after the deliberations, the House “agreed that any appointment to the office of the Chief Judge of the state should be confirmed for persons of unquestionable character and in overall interest of peace and security of the state.” Justice Eneji was asked to act for the second time and his tenure expired on the 2nd of September, leaving the state without a chief judge since he vacated the post. Most Lawyers have criticized the handling of the matter by those concerned; saying what is happening today is a breach of the constitution, a shame on the state.

Concerned by the situation, the Nigeria Bar Association in the state chided the House of Assembly, accusing it of allowing what it called “tribal sentiments” to becloud its sense of duty, noting that the absence of a Chief Judge in the state for more two weeks was “unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.” Paul Ebiala, branch chairman of the Bar in Calabar, said the situation has never been experienced in the state before now, noting, “The crisis is affecting justice delivery in various ways because as at now, you cannot file a matter in court because it is only the chief judge, either in acting or substantive capacity that can sign that paper and assign it to a judge.” He added: “As at today, you cannot file matters that can be assigned and even if you file like I have done one today, it will remain there until we have a chief judge who will assign it.

“Besides that, there are certain administrative steps that are taken by a chief judge. If you want to do a letter for one thing or the other, it will not be attended to because there is no chief judge or deputy in this case. So, that is the enormous damage it has done to us.

“What we can do as a pressure group is by mounting pressure on the stakeholders; the governor, NJC and the House of Assembly should invoke the necessary provisions of the constitution to remedy this situation because it is an ugly situation,” he said.

On her part, the Chairman of the Bar/Bench forum and former Attorney General of the state, Mrs. Rosemary Obanya, said: “We met here as elders of the bar to deliberate on the issues currently facing the state in respect of the post of the Chief Justice. As you are aware, there has been a vacancy for about six days now and this is not proper. There should always be a Chief Judge either in an acting capacity or in a substantive capacity. “We are concerned as elders of the bar and came here to brainstorm, know what to do and chart a way forward to avert this constitutional crisis as we have unfortunately found ourselves in.

“It is an unfortunate situation we have found ourselves and as you are aware, we have had an acting chief judge for three months, and another acting chief judge for three months and three months again. So, there is now a vacuum. We don’t have an acting chief judge and we don’t have a chief judge. So, it’s only proper that we find a solution and that is what we are doing right now. “Right now, the court is on vacation and is expected to end next week but it is only the chief judge that can declare a legal year open and for now, there is no chief judge, no acting and no deputy.

So, what happens? “Does it mean the state judiciary will just remain on vacation? So, it’s a serious problem because by next week, the courts ought to start but see where we are. “That is why we are doing everything possible to ensure the Cross-River State judiciary does not remain shut down. So we are positive the crisis will be resolved,” Mrs. Obanya said.

But the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tanko Ashang, while agreeing the situation was unprecedented, absolved the state governor of any blame, noting that the governor did what was expected of him by transmitting a letter for the confirmation of Ikpeme “but the House did not confirm her.” According to Ashang, the state government was worried by the fact that despite sending a letter to NJC this time around asking it to confirm or say no to the state government apapointee, NJC has been unusually quiet, explaining that the issue of Justice Akon Ikpeme would have been rested if NJC had accepted government recommendation for her to be moved to Appeal court. “We have written to the NJC to recommend Her Lordship, Justice Akon Ikpeme to the Appeal Court and we are waiting for the response of the commission.

We are not happy that we have found ourselves in this kind of situation and we are hoping that very soon, the matter would be resolved so that we can appoint a Chief Judge and allow that arm to function,” Ashang said. On the new legal year, which was supposed to be flagged off by a Chief Judge, Ashang said the legal year has begun “but the ceremonies which were supposed to follow cannot be done because of the absence of a Chief Judge.” The Chief Registrar, Edem Okokon, also said; “the legal year started on Monday but without any activity.”

Asked if judges will resume with old/running cases in their chambers, he said, ‘yes’. How about new cases and matters that need to be assigned to judges, who will do that? He responded: “That is where we have issues and we don’t know what will happen.”

Like this: Like Loading...