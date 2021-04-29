C’River Airline: Ayade takes delivery of 2nd Boeing 737 aircraft

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday took delivery of another Boeing 737 aircraft at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos for the state’s commercial airline, Cally Air. The delivery of the second aircraft came barely three weeks after the first one was received on April 6, 2021, was received at the Arik Air Hanger by the trio of the state Commissioner for Finance, Auquo Ekpeyong Jr; the Director-General of Due Process, Alphonsus Ogar, and Director-General, Bureau of Public Private Partnership, Udiba Udiba.

The two Boeing 737 aircraft had a carrying capacity of 142 and 144 passengers respectively. Governor Ayade, while announcing the floating of the Cally Air, early this year, had decried the prohibitive air transport cost in the country, particularly the Lagos-Calabar and Calabar- Abuja routes, querying why “a passenger would pay over N70,000 to fly to Calabar. “The route to Calabar, the statecapital, eitherfromLagos orAbuja isthe most expensive in Nigeria,” he said, explaining thattheoutrageousairfare charges were due to “the fact thatthereisnocorresponding surplus of airlines coming into Calabar.”

Like this: Like Loading...