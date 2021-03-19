C’River: Anti-tax agency kicks against activities of illegal revenue operators

The Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency has frowned over the activities of illegal revenue collectors in the state, saying their activities are against the directive of the state government. It’s Chairman, Bishop Emmah Isong, who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Calabar, the state capital, condemned the harassment of motorists and other low income earners by the officials, he tagged “unpatriotic revenue collectors.” This was as he insisted that the agency would no longer tolerate such acts in the state.

The statement reads in part: “It is worrisome that in spite of the good intentions of Governor Ben Ayade to make life more meaningful for the poor who are struggling to eke out a living in Cross River State, some unpatriotic revenue collectors have continued to exploit the poor market women and men, taxi and Keke NAPEP operators under the guise of generating revenue for the state government.

“Investigations by the agency have shown that these categories of people are being harassed, intimidated and manhandled daily by illegal tax operators, who have created all kinds of illegal revenue points for themselves and their masters just to feather their business nest.” Isong, who added that it was unfortunate that even after the agency had a series of meetings with other agencies of the government on the modus operandi of tax and levy collections, hinted that “there appears to be infractions on the part of some agencies.”

He said the operation of illegal collection points was hurting businesses in the state, reiterating the determination of the agency to clamp down such points and arrest those who are involved in such acts. While alluding to a trending video in which one Chuks was beaten to pulp by some persons in the name of collecting tax, Isong said: “The reported case of a tragic incident, which occurred on the March 17, 2021 at the municipal in which one Chuks, in a trending video, was dehumanised by illegal tax operators in Calabar is despicable.”

Like this: Like Loading...