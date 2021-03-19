News

C’River: Anti-tax agency kicks against activities of illegal revenue operators

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency has frowned over the activities of illegal revenue collectors in the state, saying their activities are against the directive of the state government. It’s Chairman, Bishop Emmah Isong, who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Calabar, the state capital, condemned the harassment of motorists and other low income earners by the officials, he tagged “unpatriotic revenue collectors.” This was as he insisted that the agency would no longer tolerate such acts in the state.

The statement reads in part: “It is worrisome that in spite of the good intentions of Governor Ben Ayade to make life more meaningful for the poor who are struggling to eke out a living in Cross River State, some unpatriotic revenue collectors have continued to exploit the poor market women and men, taxi and Keke NAPEP operators under the guise of generating revenue for the state government.

“Investigations by the agency have shown that these categories of people are being harassed, intimidated and manhandled daily by illegal tax operators, who have created all kinds of illegal revenue points for themselves and their masters just to feather their business nest.” Isong, who added that it was unfortunate that even after the agency had a series of meetings with other agencies of the government on the modus operandi of tax and levy collections, hinted that “there appears to be infractions on the part of some agencies.”

He said the operation of illegal collection points was hurting businesses in the state, reiterating the determination of the agency to clamp down such points and arrest those who are involved in such acts. While alluding to a trending video in which one Chuks was beaten to pulp by some persons in the name of collecting tax, Isong said: “The reported case of a tragic incident, which occurred on the March 17, 2021 at the municipal in which one Chuks, in a trending video, was dehumanised by illegal tax operators in Calabar is despicable.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Businessman to kinsmen: Allow peace to reign in Ire-Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A business man and indigene of Ire-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Felix Owoeye, has appealed to his kinsmen both at home and in the Diaspora to allow peace to reign in the community.   Owoeye, was reacting to the recent crisis which en-gulfed the town over the state government’s order which prohibited […]
News

Man paraded for killing girlfriend as father is nabbed for attempting to kill daughter

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu yesterday paraded some armed robbery suspects and kidnappers including alleged murderers and attempted murderers numbering 30, among them, Shagbada Erigga (26) who allegedly killed his girlfriend in Ibadan, the state capital.   According to the police, Shagbada on Sunday, June 21, 2020 picked up the deceased lady, […]
News

Kaduna set to kick start community policing

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State gover nment yesterday said it was putting in place plans to commence community policing as a panacea to the prevailing insecurity in the state. This was the fallout of the stakeholders’ consultative meeting on how to address the growing insecurity in the state held yesterday. The meeting was chaired by the Acting Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica