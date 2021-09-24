C’River: Anti-tax agency to publish names of politicians engaging touts

CrossRiver Anti-taxAgency has vowed to publish names of politicians, who engage touts to collect illegal taxes in the name of revenue generation. Chairman of the agency, Bishop Emmah Isong disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing, which was held at the anti-tax office in Calabar, the state capital.

Isong said the agency had been keeping a profile of politicians, who have been engaging touts to harass and intimidate low income earners already exempted from paying taxes by Governor Ben Ayade. According to him, the agency will, before the next election, publish the names of all those who have been frustrating efforts of the agency to arrest and prosecute touts that collect illegal taxes in the state. “It is repulsive to see politicians, who are members of the ruling party, frustrating Governor Ayade’s tax policy.

I have decided that the agency will profile all the politicians and publish their names before the next election so that the public will know how to vote during the election,” Isong said. He added: “These politicians do not realise that they are helping the touts to be irresponsible as they drink a lot of substances that make them beat their victims and sometimes even tear their clothes in the name of collecting revenue for their pay masters.”

