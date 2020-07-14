News

C’River APC: Agba, NPA chair, visit caretaker committee secretary

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA. Comment(0)

Minister of State for Power, Chief Jeddy Agba; the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Chief Akin Rickett and the All Progressives Congress (APC) factional chairman in Cross River State were at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday to see the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe. The trio, according to a party source, were at the sec retariat because of the crisis
in the state party.

 

 

For the past two years, there has been a leadership crisis rocking the state APC, which has two factional chairman, who are Chief Etim John and Hon. John Ochala respectively.

 

 

While Etim John is being back by the Minister of State for Power, Jeddy Agba; former Minister of Niger Delta, Dr. Usani Usani, a senatorial aspirant; Chief Ray Murphy and Chairman of the NPA Board, Chief Akin Rickett among others; John Ochala on the other hand is being backed by the former Governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri; former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba and Secretary of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, Senator John Owan Enoh, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sue National Caretaker C’ttee to court, face sanction –Lagos AP

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, yesterday warned its members against instituting any court case against the party’s National Caretaker Committee, warning that, “Such moves would incur the full wrath of the party’s leadership on such member(s).” The Lagos APC’s warning was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Tunde […]
News

Nigeria treated, discharged 13,447 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Lagos doctors begin warning strike The number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the country is now 13,447 following 344 new successfully treated cases. This was according to the new data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter account on Sunday. The NCDC had also recorded 571 new COVID-19 […]
News Top Stories

Ondo guber: Chief Judge declines Assembly’s request

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Adewale Momoh

•Screening committee disqualifies aspirant The move to impeach the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has suffered a setback as the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, yesterday rejected the request by the state House of Assembly to set up a probe panel against the embattled deputy governor. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: