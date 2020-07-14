C’River APC: Agba, NPA chair, visit caretaker committee secretary

Minister of State for Power, Chief Jeddy Agba; the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Chief Akin Rickett and the All Progressives Congress (APC) factional chairman in Cross River State were at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday to see the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe. The trio, according to a party source, were at the sec retariat because of the crisis

in the state party.

For the past two years, there has been a leadership crisis rocking the state APC, which has two factional chairman, who are Chief Etim John and Hon. John Ochala respectively.

While Etim John is being back by the Minister of State for Power, Jeddy Agba; former Minister of Niger Delta, Dr. Usani Usani, a senatorial aspirant; Chief Ray Murphy and Chairman of the NPA Board, Chief Akin Rickett among others; John Ochala on the other hand is being backed by the former Governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri; former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba and Secretary of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, Senator John Owan Enoh, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...