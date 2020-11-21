News

C’River Assembly moves to suspend 2020 Carnival Calabar

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The Cross State House of Assembly may have dashed the hopes of many Nigerians, as it has moved a resolution for the suspension of this year’s edition of Carnival Calabar, due to the impact of the looting that came in the wake of #EndSARS protests.

Recall that the protests led to the destruction of a number of the tourism attractions and facilities in Calabar, the state capital. According to a report by Calabarblog, an online portal based in Calabar, the House has during the week adopted a resolution directing the state government to forego the event this year and focus on rebuilding the facilities destroyed and on security of the state, following a motion moved by the House Leader, Peter Odey (Ogoja).

Some of the facilities destroyed during the looting included the iconic Tinapa and the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC), which are among facilities devoted to hosting showpiece activities, which are part of the annual 32 days Calabar Festival.

The state has over the last couples of years been noted for its push for tourism through the building of some of these facilities and activation of the 32 days Calabar Festival, which is climaxed with the Carnival Calabar. This festival has greatly improved the rating of the state and economic development of the people with hundreds of foreign and local visitors to the state to partake in the yearly feast.

Our Reporters

