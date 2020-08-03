C’River assures protesting taxi drivers of tax exemption

Cross River State has reassured protesting taxi drivers in the state that they are exempted from all forms of taxation and levies.

Secretary of the State’s Anti Tax Agency, Rev. Father Julius Ada, gave the assurance in Calabar on Monday, while addressing the aggrieved taxi drivers who were protesting against increase in taxation and levies in the state.

Ada told them: “You are not supposed to pay tax. The governor has exempted you and very soon, we will have a town hall meeting where all the local government chairmen will be called to have a briefing and we will all let them know that you are free from taxation. So we encourage you to do your best.

“Recently, the Okada riders came out to fill the potholes because they were very happy to appreciate the governor for this kind of gesture. So, you have the good intention of the government, the good intention of the governor and the people of cross river state.

“The governor is so sad about the number of illegal checkpoints and illegal ticketing; the governor out rightly said no to ticketing. He established the anti-tax agency and says stop illegal tax collection, stop ticketing, and all illegal haulages, stop molestation of the poor. Taxi drivers, you are free people. I want to thank you for this peaceful demonstration, do not be people that will bring trouble to the state.

“The governor decided to take men and women of God to see how they can ameliorate the plight of the downtrodden. We are not politicians, we are out to protect you, we are doing the right thing and I can assure you that you are being protected.”

Speaking earlier, the Unit Chairman of the Drivers’ Association, Emmanuel Chukwu said they were not protesting against ticketing alone but against a new team that has been extorting money from them.