C’River: Ayade presents N277.7bn 2021 budget to Assembly

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday presented N277, 708,783,550 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly, which he tagged “Blush and Bliss” budget package. Out of the total budget outlay, N192,511,985,550 billion, representing 69 per cent is for Recurrent Expen-diture, while N85,196,800 billion (31 per cent) is for Capital Expenditure.

The governor said that the budget would focus on the people of the state after the sad incident of ENDSARS in which the youths went on the rampage, destroyed and vandalised public and private properties. Meanwhile, last year’s total budget of N1.1 trillion was later revised to N147,130,166,966 billion. Ayade said: “Today’s budget focuses on humanitarian services. We are shifting focus from infrastructure to humanity. Issues such as unemployment, agriculture and security will be given top priority.

We have devoted some funds to ensure that all the security agencies, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Police and other security agencies will be mobilised to ensure effective security in the state.” According to him, the ENDSARS experience has shown that the government must move away from high sounding projects and ensure that the people were the direct beneficiaries of government programmes, and his administration will now focus on evolving policies that will have direct bearing on the people. To create employment opportunities for the youths, the governor pledged: “My administration will establish a Neighborhood Watch Security outfit which will work with conventional security agencies to provide security in the state, while money would be voted for scholarships and bursaries for indigenes of the state.

The governor, however, apologised to all those who lost properties to the ENDSARS protest in the state, regretting that “our own people invited anarchy to the state.” Though the governor did not as usual provide any sectoral breakdown of the budget, he only stated that the ‘Blush and Blush and Bliss’ budget was to reverse the depressing situation brought about the ENDSARS protest, while the state was looking forward to bring back smiles to the faces of the citizens.

