C’River: Ayade refutes PDP’s allegation of N100bn fraud

River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has refuted allegations levelled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he defrauded the state of N100 billion since he came to power in 2015. PDP had latched on allegations by an online media, which accused the governor of ferrying N100 billion at different times into private accounts since he came to power.

In a release, titled: “On Ayade’s N100 billion loots and the incoherence of his Political Vuvuzela,” and signed by PDP’s state Publicly Secretary, Prince Mike Ojisi, the opposition party said: “The attention of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has been drawn to a very serious, indicting, incriminating and mind boggling investigation by a social media platform where the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ben Ayade reportedly looted our state treasury to the tune of over N100 billion, using three private companies, his close family members and allies.”

