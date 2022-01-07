News

C’River: Ayade refutes PDP’s allegation of N100bn fraud

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has refuted allegations levelled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he defrauded the state of N100 billion since he came to power in 2015. PDP had latched on allegations by an online media, which accused the governor of ferrying N100 billion at different times into private accounts since he came to power.

In a release, titled: “On Ayade’s N100 billion loots and the incoherence of his Political Vuvuzela,” and signed by PDP’s state Publicly Secretary, Prince Mike Ojisi, the opposition party said: “The attention of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has been drawn to a very serious, indicting, incriminating and mind boggling investigation by a social media platform where the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ben Ayade reportedly looted our state treasury to the tune of over N100 billion, using three private companies, his close family members and allies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Military provides 10 boreholes to tackle water challenges in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Department of Civil-Military Cooperation in the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) under General Gabriel Olonisakin, yesterday said it has provided 10 boreholes in ten communities of Benue State to alleviate the water challenges confronting the people. Six of the boreholes were sunk in Makurdi Local Government Area, while four others were […]
News Top Stories

Ortom: Twitter ban diversionary

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday described the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.   The governor said the Twitter ban offers no solution to any of the myriad of problems facing the country. He noted that […]
News

Meet Akhabue Evans: The Prolific Filmmaker

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer and video director, Akhabue Evans also known as Director En’man is a trained lawyer who was called to bar at the age of 21 but currently pursuing his passion and shinning as a video director. Director En’man who is the Chief Executive Officer of Carel Films also founded BTS-GRAM also known as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica