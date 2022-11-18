News

C'River begins deworming programme for children

In order to prevent Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD), the Cross River state government has commenced a statewide deworming exercise for children between age 5-14 years. The exercise, according to the Director General of the State Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, “is to prevent Soil-transmitted helminthic,” a disease that affects minors between the ages 5 to 14 years.

Ekpenyong, who launched the exercise yesterday in Calabar on behalf of the state government, said for the deworming programme to succeed, the state would require what she described as “Mebendazole” for effective administration, explaining that the case is.endemic and would be done in about nine local government areas of the state, Ekpenyong said: “Today, we are here for deworming and that is because it is an issue of concern to us. Despite what a child eats, once there is worm, they will begin to manifest and the child will start looking malnourished

 

