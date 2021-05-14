C’River begins enumeration of poor households

Cross River State government has said it has started the enumeration of poor households in order to integrate them into the National Social Safety- Net Programme (NSSP). In order to achieve maximum success, the state component of NSSP has trained about 108 enumerators, who will go round the 18 local government areas of the state to identify and register beneficiaries. According to the state’s Coordinator, National Social Safety- Net office, Mr. Chris Anake, beneficiaries would be identified in remote communities and urban centres and would be registered into “the Poor and Vulnerable Register.”

Anake said: “”This exercise offers us more opportunities to capture more persons and include them into the State Single Register of poor and vulnerable persons and this comes with a lot of benefits to many at different times, thereby reducing the poverty index in the state.” He urged the political class, traditional institutions, religious leaders, youths and other stakeholders to sensitize the people on the commencement of what he called “Community Based Targeting (CBT} of the poor and vulnerable persons, “and to support our men that are sent to their communities to enumerate their people.”

The state coordinator of NSSP also added that a communication plan has been developed by his office during the enumeration exercise, explaining that such plans include, but not limited to, “ensuring targeted communities have the accurate information about the Rapid Response Register (RRR) and the objectives of the register.”

Other communication plans, Anake stated include: “Engendering full participation from communities including their leadership and vulnerable households identified for the RRR and articulating a clear grievance redress mechanism to all participating communities.” He said his office would ensure that trust for the project is built among communities in a way that greatly reduces any “trust deficit” arising from previous pandemic response intervention.

