C’River by-election: INEC receives sensitive materials from CBN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received sensitive materials lodged at the Central Bank of Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s by-election in northern senatorial district.
The items, which included ballot papers and other relevant forms, were handed over to INEC at the premises of the CBN in Calabar, Cross River State capital.
Our correspondents noticed that agents of political parties were present for the ceremony, as several crates containing sealed brown boxes of different shapes and sizes were wheeled out from the storage facility of the CBN.
The packages were arranged according to the five local government areas the northern senatorial district as well as that of Obudu Local Government where both the senatorial and State House of Assembly by-elections would be holding on Saturday.
Agents of political parties, members of the civil society organisations and security operatives were on hand to witness the handing over of the ballot papers and different forms needed for the by-elections.

Our Reporters

