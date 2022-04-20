C’River: Car owners fret as Master Key theft returns

In Genesis chapter 27, the story of Esau and Jacob is told. The story tells us that Jacob “stole” the birthright of Esau.

That was supposed to be a trick which the Bible, the King James version called “subtlety.” That probably was the beginning of stealing in both ancient times and the modern era. Over the years, however, stealing has evolved from subtle manoeuvring to take things that do not belong to them, to vicious criminal acts, with assailants arming themselves to the teeth and unleashing terror on their victims.

As the country was trying to grapple with the Lawrence Anini kind of crime where dangerous weapons, including guns, charms and machetes were and are still being used on victims, another kind of criminality emerged: that of kidnapping and from every indication, these variety of crimes have come to stay with us.

In the meantime, another type of crime has, in recent times, returned, especially in Cross River State. Although using a bump key popularly known as ‘Master Key’ to deprive car owners of their vehicles is not new, as it has been used in the past to rob vehicles, its resurgence in the last one month in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has created fear in vehicle owners.

Between March 1 and April 2, no less than seven vehicles in Calabar metropolis alone have been stolen after their owners parked, locked them and went away to engage in other businesses, confident that with the key safely with them, their vehicles were safe.

Master key hits editor

For instance, on March 1 this year, the Vice President (East) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and Editor-in-Chief of the stateowned ‘Nigerian Chronicle’ newspaper, Mr. Sam Egbala parked his white Ford Ranger with registration number: ‘Cross River KAN 681 AY’, by the Earnest Etim Bassey Press Centre and entered the office of the NUJ President, Mr. Victor Udu. He had his keys with him.

He thought with those keys dangling from his hands, his car was impenetrable. Satisfied that he had accomplished what took him to the Centre, Egbala sauntered out, joking as usual with junior colleagues, throwing banters with his ever present smile almost permanently planted on his face, while he walked out of the gate. He looked in the direction where he had parked his car and there was delusion.

He wiped his eyes, walked close to where he thought he had parked the car – but nothing! Egbala had previously lost two vehicles to the #EndSARS protests in 2020. He had parked them at the premises of the ‘Nigerian Chronicle’ because of space constraints in his compound.

However, little did he know that protesters would breach the security in that hitherto fortified premise, which also houses the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) office. His brain activated a reminder of this recent history,

causing the smile to melt instantly, while the banters dissolved into arms-folding. Perspiration and goose bumps surfaced almost immediately even as his smiles developed into sudden wrinkles, while mist, suspected to be tears, clustered around the eyes.

Everybody gathered around him as though he was the chief mourner at a funeral. The silence that followed was only interfered by the blaring horns of moving vehicles which slowed down as they negotiated into 3rd Avenue, where the P r e s s Centre is located However, he did the only thing he could and that was to report the theft to the police. Mercifully, the vehicle was abandoned along the road to Living Faith Church by Azari Hotel, in Calabar the following day.

In fact, it was one of his friends who alerted him and that was how he found his vehicle.

Market outing turns to grief

But that was not the good ending in the case of Mrs. Ukima Atang, a staff of the Governor’s Office who’s black Toyota Camry, with registration number MW 230 KJA, also disappeared on March 31. According to her, she had parked her car along Obot Street, off Atekong Drive and had gone into the Marian Market.

Having bought some things, she took them to her car and emptied her hands, locked up the car again and returned to buy more items. On coming back to put them into the vehicle a second time, the car had disappeared into thin air. Her scream could only attract people but could not bring back the car.

Being a market environment, people gathered and ‘sympathized’ with her while offering her all manner of unsolicited suggestions.

She rushed to the Housing Estate Police Station to make her complaint only to be directed to the police headquarters at Diamond Hill. Up till today, Mrs. Atang is still praying for a miracle for her to find her car.

Two weeks ago, the alarm was raised at the General hospital located along Mary Slessor Road where a lady had parked her car within the hospital premises and went in for treatment only to return and find the spot where she left her car was empty. Not even the alarm she raised resulted in anything tangible happening concerning her stolen vehicle.

Truth is, no fewer than seven people have reported to the police about their vehicles being stolen from where they had parked them. According to the Police Public Relations Officer at the state Police Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, the last one month has seen an alarming increase in the activities of criminals who go about stealing people’s cars,

obviously using master keys. She said: “The case of car theft is on the increase and we have received complaints about it from not less than seven persons in the last one month. I am not in the mind of people to know what they are thinking.

But we are trying to unravel the reason for this and the command has sent undercover officers out and we hope to pin down those involved in these acts.”

A master key is one that is capable of operating several locks, each lock being operated by its own separate key. History has it that the master lock system was a personal development book written by Charles F. Haanel who lived between 1866 and 1949. It was a 138-page book and it was a non-fiction book which was used to develop cosmic intelligence.

It is not known how the master key system of Charles Haanel translated into bump key eventually but there are insinuations that “cosmic intelligence” of Haanel was taught for about 24 weeks after the book hit the stands and could have been used to produce the keys in real form.

A security expert, who preferred to remain anonymous, told New Telegraph that although the cases are on the increase, it can be prevented.

According to him, car keys or any other key can be reproduced. He said any key, when pressed against soap can be replicated from the resultant imprint left in the soap.

Other factors which he mentioned included allowing the keys of the car in the hands of a mechanic or allowing any untrusted person to handle the keys. They can replicate them behind the owner of the car.

Although he said master keys exist which can open locked vehicles, including those that electronically locked, he provided the following safety tips.

“You can keep your car away from thieves by removing the battery head when you park your car. There is something called grimmie which looks like a tiny metal rod which can also be used to frustrate the thief if he inserts the key to the door. Another thing is that you can use keys to lock the pedals which will not allow the intruder to get away with the car.

It is also advisable not to fill your tank if you are not traveling a far distance because you will give a car thief enough time to run away without being tracked easily. “As it stands, many people may continue to lose their vehicles if stringent measures are not taken to deter car thieves in Calabar.

Even where there are people moving around the environment, these car thieves find it easier to steal without being caught. Interestingly, at Marian Market where a lot of people mill at different spots to carry out business, thieves still find it comfortable unlocking people’s vehicles around driving them off.

“Finally, it is advisable that car owners park their vehicles where their eyes can see them and if they must go far, they should either ensure that they securely lock them or pay a token to somebody who will keep an eye on the car for them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...