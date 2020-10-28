C’River CJ to leaders: Apologise to protesting youths

Cross River State Acting Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Eyo Ita, has called on Nigerian leaders to apologise to the youths for misappropriating and misapplying the resources of the country, which led to the recent violence and protest across the country. He made the call yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, during an assessment tour of the State High Court, located along Mary Slessor Road, which was vandalised last weekend by suspected hoodlums under the guise of the #EndSARS protest.

It would be recalled also that between October 23 and 24, there was widespread destruction and looting of public and private property in the state, which necessitated the declaration of a 24-hour curfew on the state by Governor Ben Ayade since Friday. Justice Eyo, who said that the youths were aggrieved over the poor governance of the country, added that the protest was only hijacked by people who vandalised the court, but that the protest was right because something was wrong with the system.

He noted: “I was here earlier on Saturday to see things for myself, it is a pity that it happened, but I hope we would have learnt the lesson that the present situation is showing us because this event did not happen for nothing. “When I was in school, it was not like this, how could somebody 10 years after graduation he or she cannot secure employment. It is for us to look inwards and correct those things; otherwise I do not know how this situation would end.

