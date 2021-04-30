C’River communities and the threat of erosion

There is no doubt that Cross River is one state with very difficult terrain. From the creeks of Bakassi to the hills of Obanliku, the terrain is fiddly and tricky, yet it is fertile for agricultural purposes, the reason why Cross River ranks high on food producing index.

However, in the last couple of years, the state has been grappling with gullies which have affected large swaths of land. Every raining season, some communities in the state panic because the resultant erosion could send them out of their ancestral land. Communities such as Akai Efa, Ikot Enobong, Enima Omin and Goodluck Jonathan by-pass, all in Calabar Municipality and Ekeya in Calabar South as well as Agiga community in Ogoja local government area have been living with fear because of the threat of extinction.

The recent visit of leaders of these six communities to the Senior Special Adviser to the state governor on Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Programme (NEWMAP), Francis Agaba, was meant to amplify their fears. During the visit, the six heavily affected communities led by the village head and traditional ruler of Akai Efa community, Henrietta Efa Akpera, said: “In 2017, a team of engineers from the World Bank visited our communities to assess the extent of environmental degradation. We were all happy about the move and after that, we had series of interface with them. We learnt that the World Bank approved the designs for civil works to commence.”

“Now, we have it that the World Bank has directed NEWMAP to stop the planned civil works in our communities and return the money so that the fund could be redeployed to other states in Nigeria. We do not know why the World Bank would take such a decision at this time without consideration to our very peculiar plight,” the traditional ruler said. She further hinted that more than 200 buildings including farmlands worth millions of naira were submerged in the gullies across the six communities, causing untold hardship to citizens and appealed to the President of the World Bank to come to their aid. Although these communities are not the only ones ravaged by erosion, they are acknowledged as being badly affected by the World Bank and Cross River Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Programme (NEWMAP). Another community which is seriously affected by the gullies is Ikot Effangha community in Calabar Municipality, where residents have long been calling on both federal and state agencies to come to their aid by halting the advance of gully erosion in the area. According to the Chief of the community, Chief Okon Edet, who spoke recently to Journalists on the damage caused by erosion, the devastating effect of the gullies which have claimed no fewer than hundred houses has been enormous.

He said the community had sent a “Save our soul” message to the federal and state ministries of environment, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAN), as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) and has been awaiting their intervention. Edet said as a result of the deep gully created by erosion in the area, the two major roads serving as gateways to the community have been cut off, thus preventing residents of the community from accessing their homes through the use of vehicles as they now resort to the use of bush tracks.

The community leader attributed the erosion to the failure of contractors to complete the secondary drainage project, explaining that the drainage was meant to serve the community. Edet claimed that the community noticed that in 2012, the gully started expanding due to the high volume of water it receives from 8 miles, Ikot Effangha Estate 1 and other contiguous areas, but regretted that all efforts made to get government attention yielded not results. “Over 100 buildings in this community are under threat of collapsing while lives and properties are equally at risk. Before now, more than fifty buildings have collapsed due to the erosion.

We are calling on the State and Federal Ministries of Environment, NDDC, NEWMAP and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to come to our aid,’’ he said. But the Commissioner for Ministry of International Development, Dr. Inyang Asibong while interacting with some communities said the state government was doing everything to address the erosion issue. Inyang Asibong assured that World Bank was still working on some identified project sites in the state, urging the people to ignore and story to the contrary. Although Asibong did not mention the names of the communities, she explained that the state Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Programme (NEWMAP) and the World Bank were collaborating to ensure civil works and bioremediation commence at the sites already identified.

“The next step for Cross River State after being certified by the World Bank is that we are still going to do more. Because of the nature and topography of our climes in Cross River State, there are a lot of gully erosion problems. “The communities that have gully erosion problems have written to us and our work is to go there, certify and ensure that what they claim is the way it is,” the Commissioner explained. She stated further: “We have done follow ups to get approval from the World Bank on some of the outstanding erosion sites across the state. “Remember, Cross River State Government has to keep the required counterpart funds before we can do any work. So, there is still work to be done in Cross River State.”

Like this: Like Loading...