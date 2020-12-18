Metro & Crime

C’River CP dies from COVID-19 related complications

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh is reportedly dead.
Multiple sources said Jimoh died early this morning (Friday) from COVID-19 related complications.
The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme while speaking to journalists said the late Commissioner of Police was brought into the hospital early Friday “practically dead.”
He said the remains of the Police boss will remain in the hospital until COVID-19 protocols are observed before evacuation.
He advised all the Policemen who were with him to come for COVID-19 tests in the hospital or isolate themselves for a period of 14 days.
Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo has refused to answer her calls when journalists called her for confirmation.
Jimoh took over from Mr. Nkeruwem Akpan as Commissioner of Police in the state in July and was looking sickly on December 3 when the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade handed over security vehicles code-named “Operation Akpakwu” to the various security outfits.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Set up panel to investigate Deputy Gov, Ondo Speaker tells CJ  

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ondo Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun has asked the Chief Judge, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate notice of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi. A total of 14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice against Ajayi. Speaker Oleyelogun said the setting up of the panel […]
Metro & Crime

LASG to LG Chairmen: Create jobs through environmental sanitation in your domains

Posted on Author Reporter

  ….Tasks residents on tidy drainages Muritala Ayinla Disturbed by the increasing rate of poor environmental practices in some local governments, especially tertiary drainages across the state, the Lagos State government on Wednesday charged chairmen of local councils to consider generating employment through cleaning of drainages in their domain. The government, which said that challenges […]
Metro & Crime

Zulum loses Chief of Staff, Wakil

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has lost his Chief of Staff to the Government House. Maiduguri, Dr. Babagana Wakil. Wakil died during a brief illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH). However, the cause of his death was not disclosed yet. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: