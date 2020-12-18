C’River CP dies from COVID-19 related complications

Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh is reportedly dead.

Multiple sources said Jimoh died early this morning (Friday) from COVID-19 related complications.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme while speaking to journalists said the late Commissioner of Police was brought into the hospital early Friday “practically dead.”

He said the remains of the Police boss will remain in the hospital until COVID-19 protocols are observed before evacuation.

He advised all the Policemen who were with him to come for COVID-19 tests in the hospital or isolate themselves for a period of 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo has refused to answer her calls when journalists called her for confirmation.

Jimoh took over from Mr. Nkeruwem Akpan as Commissioner of Police in the state in July and was looking sickly on December 3 when the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade handed over security vehicles code-named “Operation Akpakwu” to the various security outfits.

