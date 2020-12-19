C’River CP, Jimoh dies of COVID-19 related complications

… Ayade bemoans his death, condoles with family

Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh, has been reported dead. Multiple sources said Jimoh died yesterday, from Coronavirus related complications. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, while speaking to journalists, said the late Jimoh was brought to the hospital early yesterday “practically dead.”

He said the remains of the Police boss would have to be there in the hospital until COVID-19 protocols were observed before evacuation. He advised all the Policemen who were with him to come for COVID-19 test in the hospital or isolate themselves for a period of 14 days.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, refused to pick her calls and was placing her telephone line onengaged, when journalists from the Correspondent Chapel called her to confirm the tragic incident. Jimoh took over from Mr. Nkeruwem Akpan as Commissioner of Police in the state in July and was looking sickly on December 3, when the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, handed over security vehicles codenamed “Operation Akpakwu” to the various security outfits. Meanwhile, Ayade has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Jimoh, describing his passing as a great loss to the state, country and the Police Force.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, described Jimoh as “a brave and courageous officer, who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.” Ayade said: “You are a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace. Your gallantry and bravery will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise. “You kept us safe and gave us your all.

We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. ”Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality.” He said the late Commissioner of Police’ “skills, dexterity, intellect and expertise will be sorely missed as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country. I have indeed lost a friend and a brother.”

Like this: Like Loading...