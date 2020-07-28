C’River cuts N1.1trn unrealistic budget to N147.1bn

The Cross River Government has slashed its 2020 budget of N1.1 trillion to N147.1 billion and sent it to the state House of Assembly for deliberations. Experts had described the state’s fiscal proposal for 2020 christened “Budget of Olimpotic Meristemasis” as unrealistic.

But Governor Ben Ayade said the budget was geared towards bringing to fruition, the signature projects of his administration, including the 270 kilometre superhighway connecting the state to Northern part of the country. Richest states like Lagos and Rivers have low budgets, but Cross River without oil has the highest budget in the country for 2020. By Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) standard, Cross River is far below the ladder of states with high internal revenue capacity.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the state was number 15 in IGR ranking in 2019.

While Lagos generated N400 billion, followed by Rivers State with N140 billion, Cross River’s IGR in 2019 stood at N22.5 billion. In terms of allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), Cross River, a non-oil producing state, was among the states that got the least amount in 2019. While states like Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers got N218.58 billion, N171.43 billion and N158 billion respectively in the year, Cross River received N36.22 billion.

This raises concerns about the propriety of the state’s N1.1 trillion budget in the face of dwindling revenues from oil and IGR. The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Asuquo Ekpeyong, yesterday in Calabar at a media briefing, said the downward review became necessary due to the effect of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which made the over N1 trillion earlier proposed by government unrealistic.

“As we are all aware of the current pandemic ravaging the entire world, the situation has come with both health and economic challenges. “As a state, Cross River is not an isolation; we are affected economically. We have decided to review the 2020 appropriation to tally with the present economic realities. “We have forwarded a reviewed budget of N147,130,166,966 to the State Assembly for deliberations,” Ekpenyong said.

The commissioner said that government had also taken some far-reaching humanitarian measures to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the residents of the state.

According to him, the state government is also mindful of extortionist agents who still go ahead to illegally collect taxes from those exempted from paying. He said the tax exemption policy had been put in place and an anti-taxation committee set up to implement it, adding that anyone caught violating the policy would be prosecuted.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Mr. Okpanke Ogar, said Governor Ben Ayade had approved some incentives for individual taxpayers and businesses in the state. He highlighted some of the incentives to include, tax exemption for individuals in the public sector who earn less than N100,000 monthly salary.

