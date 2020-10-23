C’River distributes relief materials to fire victims

The Cross River State Government yesterday distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to traders affected by the fire disaster at the Marian Market of June 4.

The items distributed include bags of rice, cement, zinc and mattresses, among others.

Addressing the traders at the Calabar Municipal Council, Governor Ben Ayade described the tragic incident as unfortunate, hazardous and tragic.

The governor, who was represented by the Chairman of Calabar Municipal Council, Mr. Efeffiong Eke, said that no life was lost, but that properties acquired over the years by traders were destroyed.

“I know how painful it is to lose your source of livelihood after years of toil and dedication. It is on this note that we have brought these relief materials to ameliorate your plight and to encourage you never to give up,” the governor said.

Ayade added that though the relief materials could not erase the shock experienced by the affected traders, it would go a long way in reducing the negative impact it might have created in their lives.

He, therefore, assured the traders that his administration would remain committed to improving the welfare of the people, especially those who contribute in no small measure to the growth and development of the state’s economy.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Princewill Ayim, commended the governor for his timely intervention, noting that although the items might not be commensurate with the loss incurred, they should be viewed from the intent rather than the quantity.

While responding on behalf of the traders, the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Cross River chapter, Mr. Ejike lgwe, thanked the governor for the prompt response, even as he said that the items would go a long way in mitigating the hardship of the affected traders and their families.

He lauded the relationship between the state government and the traders, and promised that the association would continue to support the Governor Ayade-led administration with a view to moving the state forward.

