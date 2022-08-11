C’River: Dump truckers protest invasion of haulage business by foreigners

There was a heavy gridlock yesterday at Odukpani Road, a major link road between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states as members of “Dump Truckers Association” blocked the junction for hours in protest against the hijack of haulage activities by foreign companies from local operators. Dump Truckers are haulers of quarry materials from Akamkpa in Cross River State to other parts of the country The protesters held up traffic for hours, forcing motorists coming from both Akwa Ibom end and Ikom/Ogoja axis to pack arbitrarily on the road since there is no other way to make a detour.

Chairman of the Association, Mr. Michael Asuquo, who spoke to Journalists at Odukpani junction, alleged that Chinese and Indian companies are operating all existing quarries in the state while the local contents part which is haulage of quarry materials was left in the hands of local operators. Asuquo further alleged that despite the Memorandum of Understanding between his company and the foreign companies “represented by Sterling Oil and Gas and its subsidiaries,” the foreign companies still went ahead to acquire more than 400 trucks for the purpose of hauling quarry materials.

“Whereas the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 Act No. 2 (i.e. the “Local Content Act”) stipulates that Multinational Oil Companies operating within Nigeria must engage Competent, Local Vendors and Service Providers for their operations, one of such being Transportation and Haulage Services.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...