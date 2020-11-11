Metro & Crime

C’River #EndSARS judicial panel adjourns over technical legalities

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

The Cross River State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Restitution set up by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has adjourned following technical legalities raised by some lawyers during its inaugural sitting in Calabar on Wednesday.
The panel, headed by immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem, had to adjourn till Friday, November 13 to consider issues raised by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mba Ukweni as well as the observation made by the Calabar Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Ebiala on the jurisdiction of the panel.
Justice Edem, after his opening remarks and that of the two lawyers earlier mentioned, had proceeded to ask that the first petition be called for consideration wherein that of Mrs. Esther Valentine was called. She was represented by Mba Ukweni.
But Ukweni asked the panel to find out if it was right for the state government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into cases with the Police, arguing that Police is in the Exclusive Legislative List and only the National Assembly is mandated to reform it.
He also raised the issue of compensation, asking: “In the event that a citizen is seen as justifying his case against the Police, who pays the compensation – the state government or the Federal Government?”
Ukweni urged the panel to return to the drawing table to find out if the Federal Government will back its request for states to set up judicial panel of inquiry with any legal instrument “so that your recommendations will not be efforts in futility.”
Similarly, the Chairman of the Calabar Branch of NBA, Paul Ebiala urged the panel to adjourn until the Police, who did not have any representative at the inaugural sitting, were served with notice to appear.
He further wondered how the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tanko Ashang was a member of the panel if the petitions are against the state government “since all the petitions have the state government as Respondent.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Our lives still in danger, Anambra CP cries out

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

…says four officers murdered 11 stations, 20 police vehicles, APC burnt Officers and men of the Nigeria Police in Anambra State yesterday raised the alarm over threats to their lives as fall out of the #EndSARS protests. The state Police Commissioner, Mr. John Abang, who addressed journalists, said the lives of officers and men of […]
Metro & Crime

Fayemi, Akeredolu, Oyetola, Ikpeazu, Lalong impose curfew

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Adewale Momoh, Musa Pam, Lateef Dada and Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ondo gov rallies South-West to end protests   G overnors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Simon Lalong (Plateau) have imposed a 24-hour curfew on their respective states. The curfew was announced to end the spate of violence, which has in the last couple of days marred the […]
Metro & Crime

FG launches manhunt for lottery debtors

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

    Abuja     Federal Government has inaugurated a special ministerial task force to recover all pending money owed by operators of lottery.   The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, disclosed in Abuja yesterday. He said lottery operators across the country had rejected all government’s entreaties to them, to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: