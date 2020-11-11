C’River #EndSARS judicial panel adjourns over technical legalities

The Cross River State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Restitution set up by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has adjourned following technical legalities raised by some lawyers during its inaugural sitting in Calabar on Wednesday.

The panel, headed by immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Michael Edem, had to adjourn till Friday, November 13 to consider issues raised by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mba Ukweni as well as the observation made by the Calabar Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Ebiala on the jurisdiction of the panel.

Justice Edem, after his opening remarks and that of the two lawyers earlier mentioned, had proceeded to ask that the first petition be called for consideration wherein that of Mrs. Esther Valentine was called. She was represented by Mba Ukweni.

But Ukweni asked the panel to find out if it was right for the state government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into cases with the Police, arguing that Police is in the Exclusive Legislative List and only the National Assembly is mandated to reform it.

He also raised the issue of compensation, asking: “In the event that a citizen is seen as justifying his case against the Police, who pays the compensation – the state government or the Federal Government?”

Ukweni urged the panel to return to the drawing table to find out if the Federal Government will back its request for states to set up judicial panel of inquiry with any legal instrument “so that your recommendations will not be efforts in futility.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Calabar Branch of NBA, Paul Ebiala urged the panel to adjourn until the Police, who did not have any representative at the inaugural sitting, were served with notice to appear.

He further wondered how the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tanko Ashang was a member of the panel if the petitions are against the state government “since all the petitions have the state government as Respondent.”

