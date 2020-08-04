News

C’River: Govt assures protesting taxi drivers of tax exemption

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR. Comment(0)

Cross River State has reassured protesting taxi drivers in the state that they are exempted from all forms of taxation and levies in the state.

 

Secretary of the State Anti-Tax Agency, Rev. Father Julius Ada, gave the assurance yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, while addressing the taxi drivers, who were protesting against increase in taxation and levies in the state. Ada said: “You are not supposed to pay tax.

 

The governor has exempted you and very soon, we will have a town hall meeting where all the local government council chairmen will be invited to a briefing and we will let them know that you (taxi drivers) are free from taxation. So, we encourage you to do your best.

 

“Recently, the okada riders came out to fill the potholes on some roads because they were very happy with the governor for this kind of gesture. So, you have good intentions for the state government, the governor and the people of Cross River State.

 

“We are representing all the local governments today and we are going to set up a unit which we are going to call a Brigade, which will have a uniform, and when you see them in the uniform, you can call them on their hotline for us to take appropriate action against all those who are involved in tax illegality.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Akeredolu tests positive, goes into isolation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.   Akeredolu, who disclosed this in a three and a half minutes video he posted yesterday on his Facebook page said that he was currently asymptomatic and had commenced self-isolating. He said that he took the COVID-19 test after […]
News

Group backs Niger Delta indigenes over ownership of oil blocs

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

President, Niger Delta Coalition of Coastal Communities (NDCCC), Chief Donben Donyegha, has called on Niger Delta indigenes to support people, who have the capacity to own oil blocs in the region rather than resort to cheap blackmail against such people. He advised those involved in such acts of blackmailing the Managing Director of Ocean Marine […]
News

Borno drills 105 boreholes, rehabilitates 315

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

To tackle water scarcity in Maiduguri and other parts of the state, Borno State government has in the last one year drilled 105 boreholes, rehabilitated and maintained 315 existing others in its efforts to provide potable water to the people of the state. Borno State Commissioner for Water Resource, Tijjani Goni, who disclosed this yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: