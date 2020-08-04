C’River: Govt assures protesting taxi drivers of tax exemption

Cross River State has reassured protesting taxi drivers in the state that they are exempted from all forms of taxation and levies in the state.

Secretary of the State Anti-Tax Agency, Rev. Father Julius Ada, gave the assurance yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, while addressing the taxi drivers, who were protesting against increase in taxation and levies in the state. Ada said: “You are not supposed to pay tax.

The governor has exempted you and very soon, we will have a town hall meeting where all the local government council chairmen will be invited to a briefing and we will let them know that you (taxi drivers) are free from taxation. So, we encourage you to do your best.

“Recently, the okada riders came out to fill the potholes on some roads because they were very happy with the governor for this kind of gesture. So, you have good intentions for the state government, the governor and the people of Cross River State.

“We are representing all the local governments today and we are going to set up a unit which we are going to call a Brigade, which will have a uniform, and when you see them in the uniform, you can call them on their hotline for us to take appropriate action against all those who are involved in tax illegality.

