C’River govt, UNICAL partner to scout for int’l donors

Cross River State Ministry of International Development Cooperation has gone into partnership with the University of Calabar (UNCAL) to attract donors to the state in general and the university in particular.

The Agency, headed by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr. Inyang Asibong disclosed this on Tuesday when the Vice Chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. Banku Obi paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Calabar.

The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, which operates under the Ministry of of International Development Cooperation has, only recently, successfully achieved certification from the Federal Ministry of Environment after it inspected the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Impact Mitigation Monitoring (IMM) exercise for 11 gully erosion sites in the state.

Impressed by the success of the Ministry, the UNICAL Vice Chancellor led her management team to woo the Ministry into assisting in seeking international assistance from foreign donor agencies in order to develop the school.

