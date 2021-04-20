Metro & Crime

C’River govt, UNICAL partner to scout for int’l donors

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar Comment(0)

Cross River State Ministry of International Development Cooperation has gone into partnership with the University of Calabar (UNCAL) to attract donors to the state in general and the university in particular.

 

The Agency, headed by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr. Inyang Asibong disclosed this on Tuesday when the Vice Chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. Banku Obi paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Calabar.

 

The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, which operates under the Ministry of of International Development Cooperation has, only recently, successfully achieved certification from the Federal Ministry of Environment after it inspected the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Impact Mitigation Monitoring (IMM) exercise for 11 gully erosion sites in the state.

 

Impressed by the success of the Ministry, the UNICAL Vice Chancellor led her management team to woo the Ministry into assisting in seeking international assistance from foreign donor agencies in order to develop the school.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kano: Three die, 183 hospitalised after taking expired drinks

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

At least three people have lost their lives while 183 others were hospitalised in Kano, Kano State after taking expired drinks. The expired drinks poisoned the victims which was initially regarded as an outbreak of a disease. This has caused fear among residents of the ancient city of Kano as most of the people have […]
Metro & Crime

Two inject Deputy Commissioner of Police to death, steal her N70m, plots of land

Posted on Author Reporter

    The police have charged one Moses Anyaoha with nine counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and stealing. The Police alleged that Anyaoha and one Tony Mba, now at large, between 2010 and January 2011 conspired to commit offence of culpable homicide contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code. Prosecution Counsel, Peter […]
Metro & Crime

LG polls: Gunmen kill PDP candidate in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

    Armed men have killed a councillorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 6, 2021 local government elections in Delta State, Hon. Ofa Eliot.   The victim, a young and vibrant politician, was the immediate past supervisory councillor for Environment in Ethiope West Local Government Area and manager of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica