Metro & Crime

C’River HOS forced to refund N25,000 to civil servants

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar. Comment(0)

It took the picketing of the Cross River State Secretariat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), for the Head of Service, Mrs Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem to begin  the refund of N25,000 examination fees collected from 275 top civil servants who are to write examination to become permanent secretaries.

 

The NLC had last week warned that nobody would be allowed to pay the money because it infringes on civil service laws and had barricaded the entrance of the secretariat, insisting that nobody will be allowed in.

 

The picketing was led by Ben Ukpebi, the state NLC chairman. A source in the HoS’s office confirmed that the money is being refunded to those on hand while those not present should present themselves for the refund in the HoS office.

 

 

Hundreds of civil servants had besieged the state’s secretariat in the morning to demand for a refund of N25,000 collected from directors as a requirement to write the promotion examination.

 

Though the workers were still at the gate while the refund was going on at about 2pm, the police were still at the scene monitoring events from a distance to ensure things do not go out of hand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oct. 1 Protest: MSSN, NACOMYO dissociate from Oodua Republic agitation

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) and the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) Tuesday disclosed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, that Muslims in the South West region were not part of the recent call for the creation of Oduduwa Republic in Nigeria as being championed by Professor Banji Akintoye. According to MSSN […]
Metro & Crime

Lady abducts man-friend’s three-month-old daughter in Ondo, steals wife’s ATM card

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A middle-aged woman, identified as Bosede Adeniyi, has allegedly abducted the three-month-old daughter of her man friend, Wasiu Mamukuyomi in Ondo State. Bosede, who is currently on the run, allegedly committed the crime at Ayeyemi axis of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The suspect, who was also an […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos NSCDC gets new Commandant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr. Paul Ayeni as the new Commandant of Lagos State Command. Until his posting he was that Commandant in Zone D, Niger State. He takes over from Mr. Makinde Iskil Ayinla who has been redeployed to Kwara State Command. In a brief handing over ceremony, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica