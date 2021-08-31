C’River HOS forced to refund N25,000 to civil servants

It took the picketing of the Cross River State Secretariat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), for the Head of Service, Mrs Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem to begin the refund of N25,000 examination fees collected from 275 top civil servants who are to write examination to become permanent secretaries.

The NLC had last week warned that nobody would be allowed to pay the money because it infringes on civil service laws and had barricaded the entrance of the secretariat, insisting that nobody will be allowed in.

The picketing was led by Ben Ukpebi, the state NLC chairman. A source in the HoS’s office confirmed that the money is being refunded to those on hand while those not present should present themselves for the refund in the HoS office.

Hundreds of civil servants had besieged the state’s secretariat in the morning to demand for a refund of N25,000 collected from directors as a requirement to write the promotion examination.

Though the workers were still at the gate while the refund was going on at about 2pm, the police were still at the scene monitoring events from a distance to ensure things do not go out of hand.

