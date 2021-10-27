Metro & Crime

C’River House member, who couldn’t finance hospital, dies

Posted on Author Clement James, Comment(0)

A sitting member of the Cross River House of Assembly who could not pay her medical bills during a protracted illness has died.

Dr. Elizabeth Ironbar, who was, until her death on Tuesday night, a member of the House representing Akpabuyo state constituency, was said to have been sick even before Governor Ben Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but refused to defect along with him.

According to her colleague in the Assembly, Hon. Efa Esua, who spoke to our correspondent on the death of Ironbar, she could raise money to fund her health because: “When we took her to the hospital last week, the doctor was surprised that she was a sitting House of Assembly member.

“Dr. Elizabeth Ironbar was among the eight of us from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who refused to decamp along with the governor and who was not paid her allowances for six months because she failed to decamp.

“Eight of us who have refused to decamp have been sharing our money without giving it to us and when we took her to the hospital, the doctor was unhappy that she could not fund her medical bills as a sitting member of the Assembly. She died because of that.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade has expressed sadness over the death of Dr. Elizabeth Ironbar, describing her: “As a proud daughter of our dear state and a consummate lawmaker.”

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, Ayade said: “As a government, we are saddened by the unfortunate departure of Hon. Elizabeth Edem Ironbar. She was a proud daughter of our dear state and a consummate lawmaker.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Angry mob set ablaze alleged motorcycle thief in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

An angry mob Tuesday set ablaze a young middle aged man at the Wurukum market area of Makurdi, Benue State for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle parked at the entrance of the market. New Telegraph learnt that the owner of the motorcycle (name not disclosed) had parked his vehicle and entered the market to […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers kill one in Ondo bank robbery

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Prominent monarch shot dead Armed robbers yesterday laid siege to Ode-Irele, the headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State and raided a bank. This occurred as gunmen killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, in Ondo State. The robbery occurred hours after the visit of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, […]
Metro & Crime

Sodomists allegedly rape 65-year-old man to coma

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A 65-year-old farmer, Gilbert Nnaji has reportedly slipped into coma after he was allegedly raped by two middle-aged men in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victim was said to have been found in the room of the two suspects simply known as Boniface and Roland after he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica