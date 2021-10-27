C’River House member, who couldn’t finance hospital, dies

A sitting member of the Cross River House of Assembly who could not pay her medical bills during a protracted illness has died.

Dr. Elizabeth Ironbar, who was, until her death on Tuesday night, a member of the House representing Akpabuyo state constituency, was said to have been sick even before Governor Ben Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but refused to defect along with him.

According to her colleague in the Assembly, Hon. Efa Esua, who spoke to our correspondent on the death of Ironbar, she could raise money to fund her health because: “When we took her to the hospital last week, the doctor was surprised that she was a sitting House of Assembly member.

“Dr. Elizabeth Ironbar was among the eight of us from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who refused to decamp along with the governor and who was not paid her allowances for six months because she failed to decamp.

“Eight of us who have refused to decamp have been sharing our money without giving it to us and when we took her to the hospital, the doctor was unhappy that she could not fund her medical bills as a sitting member of the Assembly. She died because of that.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade has expressed sadness over the death of Dr. Elizabeth Ironbar, describing her: “As a proud daughter of our dear state and a consummate lawmaker.”

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, Ayade said: “As a government, we are saddened by the unfortunate departure of Hon. Elizabeth Edem Ironbar. She was a proud daughter of our dear state and a consummate lawmaker.”

