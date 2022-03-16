C’River House summons Port Harcourt Disco over estimated billing

The Cross River State House of Assembly has resolved to invite officials of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) in the state to explain why estimated billing method is the preferred choice of the company. The House also resolved to invite the company to explain why it has not been able to address public complaints about high tariff and reluctance in giving out pre-paid meters. The House resolution was sequel to a motion moved by member representing Boki 1 State constituency, Hon. Itam Abang, who narrated how she has been inundated with complaints by her constituents over PHEDC’s “extortion.” While moving the motion, Abang said: “light is very important to the existence of our people. It is unacceptable for our PHEDC to continue to exploit our people by giving estimated bills and hoarding of prepaid meters. “We are voted to represent our people and my prayer is that PHEDC should be invited to this honourable House to explain why people are paying bills even when there is

