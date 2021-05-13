News

C’River kicks off enumeration of poor households

Cross River State Government has said that it has started the enumeration of poor households in order to integrate them into the National Social Safety-Net Programme (NSSP). Towards achieving maximum success, the state component of NSSP had trained about 108 enumerators, who will go round the 18 local government areas of the state to identify and register beneficiaries. According to the state Coordinator, National Social Safety-Net Office, Mr. Chris Anake, the beneficiaries would be identified in remote communities and urban centres, and would be registered into “the Poor and Vulnerable Register.”

Anake said: “This exercise offers us more opportunities to capture more persons and include them into the State Single Register of poor and vulnerable persons and this comes with a lot of benefits to many at different times, thereby reducing the poverty index in the state.” He, therefore, urged the political class, traditional institutions, religious leaders, youths and other stakeholders to sensitise the people on the commencement of the programme, he tagged “Community Based Targeting (CBT) of the poor and vulnerable persons,” which is to support the men that are sent to their communities to enumerate their people.”

