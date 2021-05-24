News Top Stories

C’River: Landlord gives PDP Sept quit notice after APC’s takeover

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar Comment(0)

The landlord of the property located at No.42A Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has finally given the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) up to September 30 this year for the party to quit the building.

 

On Saturday last week, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over the PDP secretariat which the party had used as its office for the past 22 years.

 

The state Governor, Senator Ben Ayade had, last week, defected from the PDP to the APC and thereafter, supporters of the later stormed the PDP secretariat and began painting the building in the the colours of APC. Angered by the development, the lawyer to the owner of the property,

 

Theresa Asuquo (Esq) issued a quit notice to the PDP, which rented the place, to quit and hand over the property by September 30 this year.

 

Although the letter, which is our correspondent’s possession was dated March 10, 2021, our correspondent learnt the date was meant to facilitate the exit of the present occupants, the APC, which took over the secretariat, as the landlord had earlier said it has nothing to do with the party.

 

 

However, an earlier correspondence between the estate of Lawrence Ene Asuquo (owner) and Theresa Asuquo (lawyer to the owner), had on April 20 this year, acknowledged receipt of N5 million from the PDP as part payment for the building with an outstanding N6 million to be paid between now and July 2022.

 

Part of the quit notice, which was addressed to the state chairman of PDP reads: “I, Theresa Asuquo Esq, Executrix of the Estate of Lawrence Ene Asuquo, your landlord and on behalf of the estate do hereby give you notice to quit and deliver the possession of the situate at N42A Murtala Mohammed Highway, comprising of a three storey main building and a storey building (Annex) which you hold of her as a yearly tenant there on or before the 30th day of September, 2021.”

 

However, a source privy to the development in the state, and who wanted to be shielded from the public told our correspondent that PDP has no business with APC and whatever the government of Ayade was doing “does not concern us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Subscribers to enjoy another season of Glo Smartphone Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, is determined to delight its subscribers as it kick-starts a new season of its Smartphone Festival, which began in July. Smartphone Festival was designed as a reward programme that guaranteed up to six months’ bundled data to subscribers who purchased smartphones from any of the network’s customer care outlets across the […]
News

Customs earns N159.58bn from Lagos Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command, yesterday said he generated over N159.58 billion in the first quarter of 2021 from the Lagos Port Complex. The Area Controller of the command, Ibrahim Yusuf, said in Lagos, that the amount represented 44.8 per cent increment, when compared to over N110 billion generated in the same corresponding […]
News

Osun gov. felicitates with Muslims, urges prayers for peace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday felicitated with Muslims in the state and across the world on the occasion of this year’s Eidel- Maulud celebration, urging them to pray for peace in Nigeria. Oyetola, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the best way Muslims could celebrate the birth of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica