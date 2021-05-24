C’River: Landlord gives PDP Sept quit notice after APC’s takeover

The landlord of the property located at No.42A Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has finally given the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) up to September 30 this year for the party to quit the building.

On Saturday last week, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over the PDP secretariat which the party had used as its office for the past 22 years.

The state Governor, Senator Ben Ayade had, last week, defected from the PDP to the APC and thereafter, supporters of the later stormed the PDP secretariat and began painting the building in the the colours of APC. Angered by the development, the lawyer to the owner of the property,

Theresa Asuquo (Esq) issued a quit notice to the PDP, which rented the place, to quit and hand over the property by September 30 this year.

Although the letter, which is our correspondent’s possession was dated March 10, 2021, our correspondent learnt the date was meant to facilitate the exit of the present occupants, the APC, which took over the secretariat, as the landlord had earlier said it has nothing to do with the party.

However, an earlier correspondence between the estate of Lawrence Ene Asuquo (owner) and Theresa Asuquo (lawyer to the owner), had on April 20 this year, acknowledged receipt of N5 million from the PDP as part payment for the building with an outstanding N6 million to be paid between now and July 2022.

Part of the quit notice, which was addressed to the state chairman of PDP reads: “I, Theresa Asuquo Esq, Executrix of the Estate of Lawrence Ene Asuquo, your landlord and on behalf of the estate do hereby give you notice to quit and deliver the possession of the situate at N42A Murtala Mohammed Highway, comprising of a three storey main building and a storey building (Annex) which you hold of her as a yearly tenant there on or before the 30th day of September, 2021.”

However, a source privy to the development in the state, and who wanted to be shielded from the public told our correspondent that PDP has no business with APC and whatever the government of Ayade was doing “does not concern us.”

