C’River lauds NIMC/ UBEC for training 150 maths teachers

The Chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CRSUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey, has expressed delight over the National Mathematical Centre (NIMC) training of no fewer than 150 Junior Secondary School (JSS) Mathematics Teachers in the state. He made the commendation yesterday at the on-going two-week NIMC/ UBEC Mathematics training for JSS mathematics teachers, which is held in Calabar, the state capital.

Odey, represented by the Director, Academic Services of the SUBEB, Mr. Emmanuel Ikade, said the training and re-training of teachers had become necessary to further strengthen the basic education sector in the state and the country at large. He added that the training would go a long way to avail the teachers the opportunity to review old methods of teaching mathematics, saying: “It will further equip them with modern trends in the teaching and learning of mathematics.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...