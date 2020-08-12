Politics

C’River NASS caucus warns Fani-Kayode over Ayade

Members of the National Assembly have warned former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode against dabbling into Cross River State politics, saying he should mind his business.
The warning comes against the backdrop of the claim by the former Presidential spokesperson to President Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Committee that he will dump the party alongside several other party men if the structures of the party are taken away from the Governor, Ben Ayade.
Fani-Kayode in his twitter handle had cautioned the NWC of taking away the party structure from Ayade, saying that a sitting governor should not be undermined or humiliated in his own state.
He said: “No matter how powerful the PDP might be, any attempt to undermine Ayade will spark off a crisis that will split the party and the consequences will not be limited to Cross River State.”
The governor, Professor Ben Ayade and National Assembly members, who are all from the same Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been at daggers drawn over ward and chapter congresses of the party, with attempt to reconcile burning issues leading to the postponement of the state congress on Saturday, August 8.
However, members of the state’s PDP caucus at National Assembly have faulted the claim by the former minister and advised him against meddling into the affairs of the chapter.
The members, in the statement issued by Senators Gershom Bassey, Sandy Onor, Essien Ayi, Eta Mbora, Daniel Asuquo, Chris Agibe and Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, wondered why Kayode could not concentrate his efforts in ensuring that the party wins election in his own state instead of dissipating energy on the internal affairs of another state.

