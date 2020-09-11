News

C’River: NBA to protest against Ayade over lacuna in judiciary

Posted on Author Clement James

The Cross River State chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has raised the alarm that the state judiciary has been hijacked by the state government, noting also that the government’s interference in the affairs of the judiciary is inimical to the dispensation of justice in the state.

The state has been without a substantive Chief Judge for the past six days as the tenure of the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Eneji ended on September 5, after 120 days in acting capacity. This was as the association noted that Justice Akon Ikpeme, who was recommended by the National Judicial Commis- sion (NJC) as the Chief Judge of the state was twice rejected by the state House of Assembly, citing “security risk” as the reason for her rejection.

Ikpeme, who though is from Akwa Ibom State was born, bred and married to a Cross River State man, rose to the position of the Judge in charge of Court I in the Cross River State Judiciary, a position that automatically guaranteed her the post of Chief Judge of the state, only for the House of Assembly to claim that she is from Akwa Ibom State and should not be allowed to occupy the highest position in the judiciary.

However, the state branch of the NBA yesterday chided the House for allowing tribal sentiments to becloud its sense of duty, noting that the absence of a Chief Judge in the state for more than seven days was “unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.”

