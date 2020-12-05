C’River North by-election: Ayade impressed with voters turnout, urges spirit of sportsmanship

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has described voter turnout in the Cross River North Senatorial and state assembly by-elections as impressive.

The governor stated this moments after casting his vote at ward 004, Kakum town hall, Ikpong in Obudu Local Government Area.

While expressing a strong belief that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the election, he said his political structure guarantees success for the party.

On the turnout of voters, he said: “I am very impressed and you can see that even though it is still early in the day the crowd is huge. This is a very massive polling unit. It is at the epicenter of our ward and it is very huge.”

He said for every election there must be a winner and a loser, advising that whoever wins the election must be magnanimous in victory.

Similarly, Ayade urged whoever will loose the election to accept the outcome in good faith.

According to him: “They (candidates) should show the spirit of sportsmanship. Anybody who ends up as the looser should not see the defeat as the end of the world.

“We should put our differences aside and move on. We are all from the larger Ogoja senatorial district. Whoever wins is from Ogoja and we will all stand by the person. Both the winner and looser must have an open mind and find a way to collaborate and work together. The world is a dynamic place. If you win today, tomorrow you may loose.”

He said the election, judging from what he has seen at his polling unit, was free and fair, adding, “with what I am seeing here, if this is the situation across the entire senatorial district, then we will have a very free and fair election.”

