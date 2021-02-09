C’River paying too much for court cases – Ayade  

The Cross River State government has said it was paying too much for court cases instituted against it during the past two administrations, regretting that the bill was increasing by the day.

The state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who made this disclosure on Tuesday during the swearing in of a new Head of Service, Geraldine Ekanem, stated that he needs a Head of Service who will ensure that Civil Servants were disciplined so that the state will not be paying lawyers as a result of litigations.

“We have over 1,840 court cases inherited that warrant the state hiring lawyers. We are paying just so much, so I need a head of service that will provide me sufficient capacity,” the governor said.

Ayade lamented the level of manipulation and fraud in the service, stressing that he needs a Head of Service who has the capacity to address the challenge.