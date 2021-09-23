C’River: PDP chieftain to party chair: Return state to PDP

The newly elected Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has been urged to ensure that the party returns to power in the state in the 2023 general elections. The call was made yesterday by Arthur Javis Archibong, the son of a former Military Administrator of the state, Col. Dan Archibong, while challenging Ikem in Calabar, the state capital, where he said that it was important that the PDP change the narrative by proving that the state belongs to the opposition. While congratulating the former National Publicity Secretary for being voted as the man to take the party to the poll, Archibong said his job was already cut out for him, since the governor decided to leave for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

