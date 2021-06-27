Politics

C’River: PDP raises the alarm over withholding its members’ allowances

Clement James, Calabar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
in Cross River State has raised the alarm that its members in the House of Assembly and Councilors have not been paid their allowances because they refused to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Efiok Cobham raised the alarm at the weekend in Calabar while speaking to journalists on the development.
According to Cobham, salaries and allowances due their members at the House of Assembly and councilors have been withheld for not defecting to the APC with the governor.
Cobham, the former Deputy Governor during Sen Liyel Imoke’s administration, said the salaries have not only been seized, but entitlements of their seven members’ have been shared among the APC lawmakers.
He said it was a worrisome development: “Because salaries and allowances are their legitimate earnings that have nothing to do with party,” adding “such act is an illegality that will not go unchallenged legally in the state.”
A source at the Assembly Complex in Calabar disclosed that the total amount due the members is about N11 million, which includes their allowances of N1.5 million each and N200, 000 each for their legislative aides.
The affected lawmakers are:  Rt.Hons Fred Osim (Ikom I), Okpechi Gabreil (Obubra I), Nelson Ofem (Yakurr I), Elizabeth Ironbar (Akpabuyo), Efa Esua (Municipality) and Itam Abang (Boki I).
The source hinted that the Speaker has dissolved all the House Committees in line with the House Rules at the end of every legislative session, but expressed worry that with the new development, it is possible that none of the seven legislators would be allowed to head sensitive committees.
However, the Speaker, Rt Hon Jones William Eteng, in a chat said he is not aware that some members’ allowances had been seized, adding that all salaries due them have been paid till date.

